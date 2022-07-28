Resorts reach agreement with union; 1 only casino without pact | Entertainment

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (AP) Casino Resorts on Wednesday reached a settlement with Atlantic City’s main casino workers’ union, leaving only one of the city’s nine casinos without a new collective agreement.
That casino, the Golden Nugget, will sit down at the bargaining table on Thursday with Unite Here union Local 54, and a deal is seen as likely to be reached.
The resorts agreed to the same economic terms as the city’s biggest casinos several weeks ago, according to union president Bob McDevitt.
Housekeeping workers will see their wages increase to $22 an hour at the end of the four-year contract.
That’s a lot, said Resorts President Mark Giannantonio. We are really happy for the employees. They worked very hard for us, and now we are happy to be able to put that behind us and move on with our business.
Resorts opened in 1978 and was the first casino in the United States to open outside of Nevada.
In addition to the increases, the casino deals maintain fully funded family health and retirement benefits, language that protects jobs and increases work opportunities, and new technology protections, the union said.
The union reached agreements on new contracts shortly before the start of July strike deadlines with the Borgatas, Caesars, Harrahs, Tropicana and Hard Rock. Two other casinos, Ballys and the Ocean Casino Resort, have entered into so-called me-too agreements, pledging to adopt the terms of contracts entered into by some of the city’s biggest properties.
In past contracts, the union has focused on preserving health care and pension benefits, but this time it has demanded significant wage increases for workers to help them keep up with the pace of change. soaring prices for gas, food, rent and other living expenses.
The union has authorized a strike on July 30 if a new contract is not found with Golden Nugget.
