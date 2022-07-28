Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious Bollywood meme to describe India’s opening riddle





Wasim Jaffer shared a meme about Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad on Twitter | Photo: Wasim Jaffer Twitter/Instagram/AP HIGHLIGHTS Wasim Jaffer has shared a hilarious Bollywood meme to describe India’s opening riddle.

Jaffer shared a meme about Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad on Twitter.

Gill star India beat West Indies in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday. Former India fly-half Wasim Jaffer is known for his unique sense of humor on social media, especially on Twitter. The former Indian cricketer and full-time cricketer has shared a hilarious Bollywood meme to describe India’s opening conundrum amid India’s white ball tour of the West Indies. Led by veteran flyhalf Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill-starring Team India beat West Indies in the third and final One Day International (ODI) to record a historic series win on Wednesday. Taking inspiration from the iconic scene from the Bollywood film Andaz Apna Apna, former Indian fly-half Jaffer has shared a tickling meme about Indian fly-half Gill, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The troika of top hitters were in the fray to team up with senior hitter Dhawan in India’s roster for the three-game ODI series. With opener Gill marking a sublime half-century in the series opener, the Indian think tank opted to support the batter in form throughout the 3 ODIs. Gill played a stellar 64 from 53 in the 1st ODI which India won by 3 runs. In the deciding series at Queen’s Park Oval, the Gujarat Titans (GT) superstar scored 43 out of 49 in India’s thrilling win over West Indies. Gill produced a winning performance in the 3rd ODI at the same venue. The Indian fly-half went unbeaten in ’98 and his career-best shot completed West Indies’ historic shutout. Related News Ind vs WI: Why would you make any changes? Ex-India striker explains why Ruturaj will have to wait for his chance He becomes an ODI format giant: Aakash Chopra praises star drummer after India seal WI series The swashbuckling opener was named Player of the Game and Player of the Series for his batting heroism. The youngster also ended the ODI streak as the top run-getter. Gill amassed 207 points in 3 games against the West Indies. “I was hoping for a hundred, but this (rain) was not under my control. I was very disappointed with the way I came out in the first two ODIs. I tried to play according to the ball and to let instinct take over. I only wanted one more, I was hoping for that. The wicket played fantastic in all three games. The ball was gripping a bit after 30 overs. Happy with my performance,” said Gill said after the game. KL Rahul tests positive for Covid, T20 attendance at Windies questionable | Latest sports news

