Blues singer Shemekia Copeland back at Schenectady’s Music Haven
Powerful vocalist Shemekia Copeland will take the Music Haven stage tonight, bringing music from a trio of albums that capture the hope and despair felt across the country in recent years.
The blues/Americana singer recently racked up accolades like the 2021 Blues Music Award for BB King Entertainer Of The Year and is set to release Done Come Too Far, the conclusion of a story she started telling in 2018 with Americas Child and the 2020s Uncivil War, which was nominated for a Grammy Award.
Previous albums have seen her reflect on the troubles in the country, past and present.
On Done Come Too Far, she touches on everything from police brutality to gun violence to the ongoing struggle for equality.
I just felt like I wasn’t done, Copeland said. I felt that, because of some of the things that happened, . . . [theres] just a few other things that needed to be said.
That urgency can certainly be heard on The Talk, a track that traces a brutally honest conversation between a black mother and her son about surviving an encounter with the police.
The Talk was very hard for me. I have a little boy, I have nephews. So this one was difficult for me. I worry about my family, Copeland said.
“Too Far to be Gone,” sees the artist reflect on the work of historical figures like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.
A little thing like a seat on the bus was life changing for the rest of us, she sings in the first line. A little woman you’ve never met has put us on the road, but we’re not there yet.
While the record is about racial and social injustices, there are also some lighthearted bits.
All of these records are hopeful, but I’m certainly not walking away from trouble, Copeland said.
She also doesn’t view her songs as political, but rather as reflections on what she sees happening in the country.
I find that whenever it’s something that people don’t want to talk about or act like it doesn’t exist or sweep under the rug, then they want to call it politics, Copeland said. It’s like, well, we don’t want to hear about that. We don’t want to talk about it. We want to pretend it doesn’t exist. So it’s political.
Done Come Too Far, due out August 19, was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by songwriter Will Kimbrough, who also produced the previous albums in the trilogy.
It draws on a solid repertoire of songs that began with Turn The Heat Up (1998), which Copeland released at age 18 and also performed at Music Haven. She began performing at age 8, singing with her father, famed blues guitarist and singer Johnny Copeland, at New Yorks Cotton Club.
When I was about nine, my dad took me to Spain, Copeland said. And I didn’t know if music was going to be my thing, but I knew traveling would be, even though I was singing at the time. I knew I wanted to do something where I could travel the world and meet people. . . It was probably around the age of 16 that I realized that was what I was going to do with my life. I kind of got a call.
After more than a year of tours and shows being canceled due to the pandemic, Copeland has started traveling again and has been touring nearly non-stop for months. After tonight’s show at Music Haven, she’s off to Spain and Norway.
Her favorite part of touring and performing around the world is the people.
That’s why we do it, Copeland said. I make it a point to always communicate with people because that’s how we can do what we do. We couldn’t do it without them.
Barbecue Shemekia Copeland Blues
STARRING: Matt Mirabile and Mark & Jill
WHEN: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight
WHERE: Music Haven, Schenectady
MORE INFO: musichavenstage.org
