Entertainment
Bollywood is a big part of me and my identity, says Kunal Rawal
The work of menswear designer Kunal Rawal reflects his eye for striking visual detail and clever styling techniques. Having dressed several Bollywood actors, from Shahid Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, Rawal’s label celebrated the idea of multi-functional, wearable tailoring. Mock layering, where you put on one piece but manipulates the eye into thinking you’re wearing three full layers, is one of its main style badges. To offer a new and edited variant of the classic others jacket to throw non-models into his digital presentations, there is always a sense of street energy and bespoke sophistication in his work.
Read also : Varun Bahl gives Indian high fashion a global twist
In an interview with Lounge, the designer talks about his upcoming collection at the FDCI-led Indian Couture Week and more. Edited excerpts:
With the label celebrating its 15th anniversary, what has changed and what has stayed the same?
Our core aesthetic hasn’t changed. We’ve pushed our core design vocabulary into men’s second-hand clothing since our inception. You can’t imagine how many people have told me this won’t work, but it’s a really good feeling knowing we’re sticking to our guns.
The idea of giving men the luxury of options is something we continue to do. In each collection, we design to ensure that every man with his own unique lifestyles and needs can find things he loves or loves. Now, here I won’t lie, sometimes I feel like creative thoughts aren’t good for business, but you have to hold on. Also, our idea of offering personalization and personalization has not changed. Today, every occasion is personalized, thematic and unique; no two celebrations are the same. So that has to be reflected in the clothes, and we continue to do that year after year, collection after collection. My love for texture play, tonal play is the same. The focus on comfort and giving more for less is the same. The feeling of trying to create a tectonic shift in the menswear industry is still the same. The concern for diversity and gender neutrality is the same. Honestly, the market you go to decides what you offer, that’s a big part of my inspiration. Each season, I use the breadth of diversity in India to guide and inspire me.
I’m very clear about having a signature across a huge range of collections that cater to different moods, body types and personalities. That’s the challenge and the excitement as a designer.
I have to admit there were collections that were either too expensive to sell or too unwearable in terms of aesthetics. Honestly, I had a lot of valuable learnings on this journey.
How important is Bollywood to your brand?
For me, Bollywood is very important because of its vast impact on the country. My goal has always been to influence the way India dresses. Whether I did sports collaborations, designed merchandise, or worked with top menswear retailers or e-tailers, it was all about getting there. But I think designing costumes for Bollywood was the strongest and most effective way to really affect that change. Actors today are such trend setters, they all have distinct personalities or what people call the x factor. Even internationally, the trend is now firmly moving towards casting celebrities as stars in fashion shows. So yes, Bollywood is a big part of me and my identity.
If there was one designer you would love to work with, who would it be and why?
Without a doubt, it would have to be Rick Owens. I love its design language, its storytelling, its products. He’s someone who understands classic design with a twist. For me, he is one of the first respected designers, who had a unique approach to tailoring and storytelling. He was a shining minimalist light in the world of maximalist tailoring that permeated the early fashion scene, and that to me is phenomenal.
I also really like Ravi Bajaj and Rajesh Pratap Singh. They were mainstays of the scene when I was growing up and really influenced the way I consume and create fashion.
Why does Indian men’s tailoring stop at bandhgala and sherwani?
It has a lot to do with the market. Indian tailoring is all about wedding wear and it has been that way for a long time. Couture in India is really what it is because of the formal and solemn settings in which we wear it. Although it may seem like we’re stuck another onethe sand Sherwanis, there has also been a lot of evolution over the past 15 years.
When you’re tailoring for a global luxury shopper, it’s very different from Indian buyers. Indians want clothes ranging from modern luxury to deep-rooted traditions. Our country is so diverse that it is also reflected in our opinions. Every few kilometers you will find a new dress or a different detail. We have a lot of rich craftsmanship and a massive bank of shapes and silhouettes, but their interpretation hasn’t really strayed too far from classic traditional styles. You will mostly find either maximalist versions of men’s tailoring or absolutely understated ones.
While embroidery is fine, no one ever pushes the boundaries by coming up with a new silhouette.
A lot can be done in silhouettes, but we haven’t seen much experimentation yet. You can see a lot of people starting to introduce new cuts and shapes, but slow and steady is the name of the game.
Read also : 15 Ways India Couture Week Defined Haute
Sources
2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/fashion/trends/bollywood-is-a-big-part-of-me-and-my-identity-says-kunal-rawal-111658558946475.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate India’s first international bullion exchange in Surat: what is it? July 28, 2022
- Gwyneth Paltrow says Hollywood child stars have to work ‘twice as hard’ July 28, 2022
- Shop Nordstrom Made deals on Zella and BP. July 28, 2022
- Google has announced changes to its Play Store policy to combat false information, limit advertising and enhance security July 28, 2022
- S. Korea, Indonesia step up cooperation on new Jokowi investment project July 28, 2022