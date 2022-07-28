Bollywood is a big part of me and my identity, says Kunal Rawal

The work of menswear designer Kunal Rawal reflects his eye for striking visual detail and clever styling techniques. Having dressed several Bollywood actors, from Shahid Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, Rawal’s label celebrated the idea of ​​multi-functional, wearable tailoring. Mock layering, where you put on one piece but manipulates the eye into thinking you’re wearing three full layers, is one of its main style badges. To offer a new and edited variant of the classic others jacket to throw non-models into his digital presentations, there is always a sense of street energy and bespoke sophistication in his work.

In an interview with Lounge, the designer talks about his upcoming collection at the FDCI-led Indian Couture Week and more. Edited excerpts:

With the label celebrating its 15th anniversary, what has changed and what has stayed the same?

Our core aesthetic hasn’t changed. We’ve pushed our core design vocabulary into men’s second-hand clothing since our inception. You can’t imagine how many people have told me this won’t work, but it’s a really good feeling knowing we’re sticking to our guns.

The idea of ​​giving men the luxury of options is something we continue to do. In each collection, we design to ensure that every man with his own unique lifestyles and needs can find things he loves or loves. Now, here I won’t lie, sometimes I feel like creative thoughts aren’t good for business, but you have to hold on. Also, our idea of ​​offering personalization and personalization has not changed. Today, every occasion is personalized, thematic and unique; no two celebrations are the same. So that has to be reflected in the clothes, and we continue to do that year after year, collection after collection. My love for texture play, tonal play is the same. The focus on comfort and giving more for less is the same. The feeling of trying to create a tectonic shift in the menswear industry is still the same. The concern for diversity and gender neutrality is the same. Honestly, the market you go to decides what you offer, that’s a big part of my inspiration. Each season, I use the breadth of diversity in India to guide and inspire me.

I’m very clear about having a signature across a huge range of collections that cater to different moods, body types and personalities. That’s the challenge and the excitement as a designer.

I have to admit there were collections that were either too expensive to sell or too unwearable in terms of aesthetics. Honestly, I had a lot of valuable learnings on this journey.

How important is Bollywood to your brand?

For me, Bollywood is very important because of its vast impact on the country. My goal has always been to influence the way India dresses. Whether I did sports collaborations, designed merchandise, or worked with top menswear retailers or e-tailers, it was all about getting there. But I think designing costumes for Bollywood was the strongest and most effective way to really affect that change. Actors today are such trend setters, they all have distinct personalities or what people call the x factor. Even internationally, the trend is now firmly moving towards casting celebrities as stars in fashion shows. So yes, Bollywood is a big part of me and my identity.

If there was one designer you would love to work with, who would it be and why?

Without a doubt, it would have to be Rick Owens. I love its design language, its storytelling, its products. He’s someone who understands classic design with a twist. For me, he is one of the first respected designers, who had a unique approach to tailoring and storytelling. He was a shining minimalist light in the world of maximalist tailoring that permeated the early fashion scene, and that to me is phenomenal.

I also really like Ravi Bajaj and Rajesh Pratap Singh. They were mainstays of the scene when I was growing up and really influenced the way I consume and create fashion.

Why does Indian men’s tailoring stop at bandhgala and sherwani?

It has a lot to do with the market. Indian tailoring is all about wedding wear and it has been that way for a long time. Couture in India is really what it is because of the formal and solemn settings in which we wear it. Although it may seem like we’re stuck another onethe sand Sherwanis, there has also been a lot of evolution over the past 15 years.

When you’re tailoring for a global luxury shopper, it’s very different from Indian buyers. Indians want clothes ranging from modern luxury to deep-rooted traditions. Our country is so diverse that it is also reflected in our opinions. Every few kilometers you will find a new dress or a different detail. We have a lot of rich craftsmanship and a massive bank of shapes and silhouettes, but their interpretation hasn’t really strayed too far from classic traditional styles. You will mostly find either maximalist versions of men’s tailoring or absolutely understated ones.

While embroidery is fine, no one ever pushes the boundaries by coming up with a new silhouette.

A lot can be done in silhouettes, but we haven’t seen much experimentation yet. You can see a lot of people starting to introduce new cuts and shapes, but slow and steady is the name of the game.

