From Deepika Padukone to Sushmita Sen, here are 7 Bollywood Nainas





We know all about Bollywood’s obsession with Prem and Rahul. Be it DDLJ Where K3G, the two have appeared in almost all of our favorite timeless Hindi films. But there is another popular Bollywood name that just isn’t discussed enough. Naina! Naina is that adorable Bollywood star who doesn’t like the idea of ​​love so much but falls prey to the little somethings of the heart. She is independent, opinionated and sound on her own and doesn’t need a man to compliment her. This is an ode to Bollywood’s most beautiful Naina. We came across this post onRedditcomplimenting ‘Naina’ from different films and thought we needed to talk more about it. Here is a look back at the Nainas who captured our hearts with their remarkable performances in different Bollywood movies. 1. Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Naina, the “pretty woman” of Kal Ho Naa Ho, was adorable but very pessimistic. She was super busy with her MBA and had no time for romance until emotion overwhelmed her beautifully. She loved her family but had burdened herself with responsibilities before confronting her feelings and experiences with her father. When love strikes Naina, she becomes a beautiful woman who is more accepting of her feelings and those of others. Source: my good times 2. Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Scholarly Naina evolves from her shy and introverted personality when she makes the life-changing decision to go on a hike with her old classmates. Her new philosophy of life, her rediscovery of self, and her hidden, free-spirited nature have made Naina the most memorable and relatable character Deepika Padukone has tried so far. Source: bollywood hungama 3. Rani Mukherji in Hichki Naina Mathur is unbeatable in her quest to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher. Despite her Tourette syndrome and the social setbacks she faced throughout her life, Naina’s spirit and indomitable persistence make her story gripping and uplifting. Source: Youth Ki Awaaz 4. Kiara Advani in JugJugg Jeeyo Kiara Advani’s irresistible Naina has shattered age-old myths and stereotypes associated with saas bahu dynamic. Her character is assertive and clear about her decision to file for divorce, but is considerate enough not to abruptly overwhelm families. She is career-oriented, confident and compassionate. Source: SheThePeople 5. Sushmita Sen Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya Naina is a workaholic nurse with no life outside of her office. She ensures that her boss, Dr. Samir, respects all his commitments, including those to his many girlfriends. Naina finds herself trapped in Samir’s love life when the latter is forced to construct a metaverse of lies to convince the love of his life to marry her. Naina’s genuine, enthusiastic, and witty personality is another charming addition to our list of Nainas. Source: IMDb 6. Naina Kapoor in Average English Even if her screen time wasn’t as much, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s refreshing portrayal as London-based cop Naina Kohli is remarkable. The fierce and daring officer Naina managed to win our hearts in the much-loved comedy-drama film. Source: Hindustan time 7. Taapsee Pannu in They eat Naina is a successful entrepreneur who finds herself in a delicate situation when her lover is found dead. She hires a lawyer to defend her but is reluctant to share any details of the incident. Taapsee Pannu portrayed Naina in the most different light. Sa Naina is a complex character that cannot be bracketed in black and white so easily. Her unique, captivating and mysterious personality makes her unforgettable. Source: India time I love them all. Here’s what some Redditors had to say about their favorite Naina. I suppose prime because Bollywood’s Prem is forever, Who is your favorite Naïna?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/naina-in-bollywood-movies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos