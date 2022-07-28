‘DC League of Super-Pets’ review: Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart lend their voices





Director/co-writer Jared Stern and his screenplay partner John Whittington both worked on the Lego movies, and this story shows in the rat-a-rat barrage of passing gags, some clearly aimed at adults steeped in lore. comics and others that are just loud, goofy and made for kids.

Yet after a visually awe-inspiring intro that playfully rewrites the 1978 “Superman” film — having a puppy-sized Krypto (Johnson) lurking on baby Kal-El’s ship to Earth — the film gives diminishing returns, with the cleverest gags too heavily outnumbered by those that fall flat.

Poor Krypto grew up an enviable canine existence, enjoying regular walks (OK, dazzling flights over Metropolis) with his master and even helping him fight crime. So he’s smitten and jealous when he realizes that Superman (John Krasinski) is spending way more time with Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde), feeling like a weird dog.

The pity can’t last too long, as a guinea pig that once belonged to Lex Luthor, Lulu (Kate McKinnon, completely unleashed), acquires orange kryptonite, granting her extraordinary powers. This event also grants lesser skills to ignored pets in the shelter with her, including Ace (Hart), a dog with a story worthy of “Toy Story 2”; PB (Vanessa Bayer, adding to the “SNL” connection), an emotionally needy pot-bellied pig; a daffy squirrel named Chip (Diego Luna); and Merton (Natasha Lyonne), a myopic turtle suddenly imbued with — what else? — Very fast.

At first glance, Krypto’s exposure to a more grounded view of the world seems filled with possibility, and there’s a long list of major franchises built around anthropomorphic animals. Additionally, the producers pepper the film with well-known references and nifty little flourishes, like Keanu Reeves providing the voice of a particularly tortured Batman, who points out that his only experience with pets is overrun by wild bats. . Despite the beefy action sequences, the film suffers from an arid stretch in the middle when many jokes fall flat and the common mistake of a climactic sequence that drags on. The main problem, however, might be the way the film oscillates between insider humor and the broadest kind of dog-related gags, until you start wondering precisely who it’s aimed at. Obviously, the silliness has found a receptive animated home with the latest iteration of the “Minions” franchise, but combining that sensibility with the DC brand – which regularly produces more adult-oriented animated films direct to Blu-ray – requires a balance that “League of Super-Pets” doesn’t consistently achieve. Then again, the main “super-pets” here were introduced in the mid-1950s, generally seen as something of a low point for that quadrant of the comics industry, so perhaps expectations should have be tempered accordingly. Whatever the cause, “DC League of Super-Pets” plays like a super-team underachievers, if there won’t be a lot of screaming to get the director’s cut out. “DC League of Super-Pets” will be released on July 29 in US theaters and is rated PG. It is published by Warner Bros., like CNN, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.

