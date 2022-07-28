A Closer Look – Billboard





This year’s Video of the Year nominations at the MTV Video of the Year Awards, which were announced on Tuesday, July 26, have already made history. Besides the obvious – this is the first time there have been seven nominees in the category, it’s the first time that a majority of the nominated videos have been by female directors. Tanu Muino directed Harry Styles As It Was, Petra Collins did the honors to brutal Olivia Rodrigos, the child with the ambiguous name. directed Doja Cats Woman and Taylor Swift directed her own All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version). We could see more history being made at the awards show on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ Lil Nas X, who is nominated for Industry Baby, a collaboration with Jack Harlow, is in the running to become the first artist to win back- video awards at the back of the year. He won last year for Montero (Call Me By Your Name). Swift, who won in 2015 for Bad Blood, a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, and in 2019 for You Need to Calm Down, would become the first three-time winner in category history. Swift would also be the first artist to win for a video they made without a collaborator. Missy Elliott, Lamar, Swift and Lil Nas X all won in the category for videos they co-directed. Drake’s Way 2 Sexy with Future & Young Thug would be just the second collaboration featuring more than two artists to win Video of the Year. The first was Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, MaandP!nk (with Elliott), which won 21 years ago. Either Styles or Ed Sheeran, who is nominated for Shivers, would be the first English artist to win in the category since Jamiroquai won the honor 25 years ago for Virtual Insanity. Either Styles or Sheeran would only be the second Englishman solo artist to win, after Peter Gabriel, the 1987 winner for Sledgehammer. The videos nominated this year are exceptionally varied, both in tone and length. Breezy Styles As It Was only lasts 2h45. The kitchen fight scene in Swifts epic All Too Well: The Short Film is just as long. Swift’s entire video is 2:55 pm. Dave Meyers has made two of the Video of the Year nominees this year, more than anyone. He’s done the honors on both Shivers and Way 2 Sexy and has an on-screen credit at the top of both videos, a sign of his stature. Meyers has directed or co-directed four Video of the Year winners, twice as many as anyone else. He directed Katy Perrys Firework (the 2011 winner) and Camila Cabello with Young Thugs Havana (2018) and co-directed Elliotts Work It (2003) and Lamars Humble. (2017). It’s such an experienced hand that it’s done past videos of two of the artists it’s competing against in this category this year Swift and Styles. Here are the seven music videos nominated for Video of the Year at the 2022 VMAs. They’re ranked by the total number of VMA nominations these videos have received this year. Not including other nominations artists have received this year for these counts, although we list these as “additional nominations”.

