Rocklahoma 2022 turns 15 with multiple headliners | Culture & Leisure

PRYOR Daily band lineups have been announced for Rocklahoma, which will take place Friday, September 2, Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, just outside of Tulsa.
This year marks 15 years of Rocklahoma, and it’s sure to be one of the most memorable years yet. Considered the biggest Labor Day weekend party in the Americas, the three-day camping festival features some of today’s top rock artists including Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth , Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll and many more. After. Additionally, Slaughter was added to Rocklahoma’s music lineup.
Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma features top new rock bands and classic artists performing on three stages. With on-site camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto, Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.
The daily lineups for Rocklahoma 2022 are as follows:
Friday September 2: Shinedown, Three Days Grace, Jelly Roll, Underoath, Bad Wolves, Bad Omens, Slaughter, Dorothy, Dropout Kings, John Harvie, Widow 7, Firestryke, The Normandys, Wildstreet and Like Before
Saturday September 3: Korn, Evanescence, Seether, In This Moment, Skillet, Nothing More, Palaye Royale, Suicidal Tendencies, Sleep Token, Quiet Riot, Dana Dentata, Even In Death, Paralandra, American Maid, Hiller Hearts and McQueen Rue
Sunday September 4: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, Cypress Hill, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, The Hu, Lit, Fire From The Gods, Caned By Nod, The Midnight Devils, Sin Of Saints, Eternal Frequency , pulse and dead fever
Thursday night’s Roadhouse pre-party will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and will feature performances by Fan Halen, Counts 77, Enuff Znuff and One Night Stand. A three-day pass is required to attend the Roadhouse Pre-Party.
General admission day passes to Rocklahoma go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. for $105 plus fees. Rockstar, Roadie, Groupie, Big Shot and Weekend Reserved VIP packages are all sold out, but fans can still purchase The Garage VIP packages and general admission tickets at https://rocklahoma.com/passes.
The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience and will be open from Sunday, August 28 at noon through Monday, September 5 at noon. General admission and VIP camping packages are available at checkout and are only available with the purchase of weekend tickets. Information about camping add-ons can be found at https://rocklahoma.com/camping
Fans are invited to kick off the party early at the Roadhouse where local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts and national legends will headline the DEB Concerts stage each day. The Roadhouse also hosts the Thursday Pre-Party, available to anyone with a full weekend pass. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang out with friends throughout Rocklahoma.
Gates to the festival open at 2 p.m. daily and doors to The Roadhouse open at 10:30 a.m. daily.
Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa in Pryor. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a prime destination for a multi-day festival and features on-site camping with access to washrooms and showers, a general store for campers, dedicated VIP seating, areas hospitality and more.
For more information on Rocklahoma, visit www.rocklahoma.comor their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Rocklahoma.