God of War mocap actor used an ax and a dismembered fake arm to land the role of Kratos





God of War mocap performer Eric Jacobus uploaded the demo reel they sent to the Santa Monica studio when auditioning for the role of Kratos, and it features an ax and a scythe dismembered arm. As pointed out push square (opens in a new tab)the stuntman recently uploaded a video, originally filmed in 2016, to their official website Youtube channel (opens in a new tab) , who was sent to the God of War (2018) team at the Santa Monica studio during Kratos’ audition process. If you didn’t know, Jacobus provided the motion capture performance for the Greek god while Christopher Judge provided the bellowing voice for Kratos. Both actors should have auditioned for their roles, though we bet Jacobus’s was probably a little different than Judge’s. You can see for yourself below. According to the actor, the God of War team saw Jacobus’ Tekken IRL (opens in a new tab) ‘ video series and asked them to come audition for the action-adventure game. To “sweet the deal” with Santa Monica Studio, Jacobus filmed a move list video for the character which sees the performer demonstrate a range of moves Kratos could pull off in-game. to see, however, is that Jacobus begins throwing an ax and incorporating a dismembered fake arm into the video. This was exactly what Santa Monica Studio wanted to see, as we now know that Jacobus got the job and was partly responsible for bringing Kratos to life. If you enjoyed Jacobus’ performance in God of War (2018), we have good news. As confirmed on Jacob’s website (opens in a new tab)the stuntman is back for the game sequel God of War Ragnarok – which is due out on November 9, 2022. Are you just looking forward to reuniting with Kratos and Atreus? Take a look at our games like God of War list to facilitate the wait until Ragnarok.

