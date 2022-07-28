Cyndi Lauper says ‘Kinky Boots’ offers hope for a new era | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Three years after it closed on Broadway, the musical Kinky Boots returns to New York. The show may not have changed, but the country has.

The Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein-created musical landed on Broadway in 2013 amid the Obama administration, a big hug of acceptance, tolerance and love. It reappears off Broadway now at step 42 as same-sex gains and privacy rights appear threatened.

The Tony and Olivier award-winning musical is about a British shoe factory on the verge of ruin that transforms into a shoemaker for drag queens and embraces its weirdness.

Lauper, whose hits include Girls Just Want to Have Fun and Time After Time, has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ community, launching the nonprofit advocacy organization that would become True Colors United in 2008. She supports also the right to abortion and has just reworked her 1993 song Sallys Pigeons, which she wrote about a friend who died from a botched abortion.

The Associated Press asked her about the return of Kinky Boots, the so-called cancellation culture and the role of artists now that the rights are cancelled. Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

AP: What do you think of Kinky Boots’ return to New York?

LAUPER: I didn’t feel like putting it off Broadway, but when everyone explained how they felt, what they were missing and what was going on, I realized it was just a place where people could watch a show where not only one person evolves, but everyone evolves.

AP: He offers a big wet kiss to the spectators.

LAUPER: I just think it’s a wonderful, inclusive experience. And, for me, that makes everything a little richer. You know, I never even liked a kind of music. I love music that is exposed to everything. Like the kitchen. I don’t have a bland palate.

AP: Did he resist?

LAUPER: I might go in a bad mood and it makes me feel better. And I start laughing. It’s just good. He has redemption. It’s a redeeming story. And that’s the most important thing. You have to give people hope. You can’t take away people’s hope.

AP: Kinky Boots is about acceptance and reaching out. Are you worried about the country’s tone now that many seem to take issue with that sentiment?

LAUPER: Who died and left them responsible for everything? Well, I’ll tell you: if you didn’t vote, you left them in charge. As soon as you haven’t voted, they’re in charge. They change the laws.

AP: Why did you release a new version of Sallys Pigeons?

LAUPER: Because I think we forgot what it was like when Sallys Pigeons was a common story. Few people remember it because they didn’t experience it.

AP: Do you think the right represents the wishes of most Americans?

LAUPER: In my mind and in my heart, and in people I’ve sung with across the country, Americans are mostly unbiased people. We’ve been tested with this COVID thing. We had been tested financially. But do you really want to lose your democracy?

AP: What can ordinary people do?

LAUPER: Here’s what I think: information is power. Knowledge is power. It’s like when I want to know what the news is, I don’t watch anything. I even try to watch a foreign news station so that I can understand what other people who watch my country are saying. I learned this as soon as I started traveling outside the country for work.

AP: What are artists doing now?

LAUPER: You have to share your stories, and you have to understand that if you want people to listen to you, you also have to listen to what they’re saying. And then you have to understand their humanity.

AP: You’ve already mentioned that you’re not a fan of the so-called cancel culture. Why?

LAUPER: It’s an opportunity when people make a mistake or you don’t say the right thing, that you can understand because someone else is sharing their story and you’re sharing yours, and you understand. Your understanding changes. Then people can evolve. Therefore, as a country, we can evolve. We can. We can improve it.

AP: So we should keep sharing, keep talking?

LAUPER: Look, sometimes the person you work with 12 hours a day has a different life experience and maybe you share your story together, you both can grow, right? You can grow together. And that’s what it should be, that we can evolve and not cancel each other out.

Marc Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits