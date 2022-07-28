Actor Bernard Cribbins, who delighted British children for decades, dies at 93 : NPR







. Nicholas T Ansell/PA via AP, File

Nicholas T Ansell/PA via AP, File LONDON Bernard Cribbins, a beloved British entertainer whose seven-decade career ranged from bawdy comedies ‘Carry On’ to children’s TV and ‘Doctor Who’, has died. He was 93 years old. Agent Gavin Barker Associates announced Cribbins’ death on Thursday. “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is beyond doubt,” he said. “He was unique, representing the best of his generation, and he will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.” A warm and avuncular character actor, Cribbins was a childhood presence for several generations of Britons. He played station porter Albert Perks in the classic 1970 film ‘The Railway Children’ and voiced all the characters in ‘The Wombles’, a 1970s animated series about a family of burrowing creatures living under the Wimbledon Common of London. Cribbins was also the voice of road safety squirrel Tufty Fluffytail in a series of public information films and held the record for most appearances over 100 in the children’s storytelling television series “Jackanory”. . Born into a poor family in Oldham, in the North West of England, in 1928, Cribbins left school in his early teens and got his start as a stage manager and small player in a regional repertory theater . He moved on to West End productions before appearing in a dizzying array of British films, including the 1960 comedy ‘Two-Way Stretch’ alongside Peter Sellers; 1966 “Doctor Who” spin-off “Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 AD”; the 1967 James Bond parody “Casino Royale”; and one of Alfred Hitchcock’s last thrillers, “Frenzy” in 1972. He appeared in several “Carry On” movies, was a memorable guest star on the classic sitcom “Fawlty Towers,” and had top 10 hits with the comedy songs “Hole in the Ground” and “Right Said.” Fred”. A younger generation knew Cribbins as Wilfred Mott, a companion of David Tennant’s titular Doctor, when “Doctor Who” was revived in the early 21st century. He appeared in another BBC children’s series, ‘Old Jack’s Boat’, between 2013 and 2015, and filmed scenes earlier this year for an upcoming 60th anniversary special of ‘Doctor Who’. “Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies remembered Cribbins as “a wonderful actor.” “I’m so lucky to have known him,” Davies said. “Thank you for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.” Cribbins’ wife of 66 years, Gill, died last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/07/28/1114261665/bernard-cribbins-doctor-who-british-actor-dies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos