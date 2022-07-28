Who knew a six-hour documentary about a Hollywood wedding would be so electrifying? | Emma Brockes

Jhe synopsis for The Last Movie Stars, HBO’s new six-part documentary about Hollywood power couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, doesn’t look promising on paper. Shot during the height of Covid, it’s directed and hosted by Ethan Hawke and threatens us with a long list of A-list actors appearing via Zoom to take on various personas. The source material from the hundreds of hours of interview transcripts commissioned by Newman for a biography that never materialized tells the story not just of the couple and their careers, but of a time, a marriage, and of an industry. It all sounds good, within its limits. But who has the time or appetite for six hours of this stuff?

It turns out that watching The Last Movie Stars is an awesome experience. As a documentary, its form is different from Peter Jacksons Get Back, the eight hours of recut studio footage from the Beatles’ 1969 recording session. The Last Movie Stars is a more conventional project, with commentary and talking heads intercut with archival footage from Newman and Woodwards’ filmography. And yet, the depth of the material and the sheer audacity of the length of the shows invites a sense of immersion similar to Get Back. Newman burned all of the audio tapes from which the transcriptions derive, for reasons that, as the show progresses, become apparent: the revelations are so intimate, so startling, and at times so devastating, it’s amazing that they existed in the first place.

George Clooney reads for Newman; Laura Linney for Woodward. The interviews with Gore Vidal, their great friend, are brilliantly read by Brooks Ashmanskas. Zoe Kazan whose grandfather, Elia, directed Newman on several occasions and figures prominently in material read for Jackie McDonald, Newman’s first wife. Newman and Woodward were beloved movie stars, but there’s something about the granular level of diving into their lives that almost makes stardom irrelevant. Portraying a marriage of not just Newman and Woodwards, but the fallout from Newman’s marriage to McDonald’s would, one suspects, be captivating even without the Hollywood glitz.

Of course, there’s a huge extra thrill that comes from stars playing stars. When Newman discusses the vicissitudes of stardom, you know that Clooney, conveying the actors’ words in his own unequivocal voice, applies all the ideas to himself. The series also captures a time when, as Vidal says, ending movies were seen as the universal art form. Eclipsed at the start of his career by Marlon Brando and James Dean, handsome but not fiery, calm, reserved, reserved and uncertain of himself, Newman has nevertheless risen to the rank of icon. Breaking down how that happened, and how Newman who says, at some point, I’ve had a struggle with confidence all my life overcame that, is like reading a really good novel.

And then there are the personal matters. In an interview, Newman says the first time he cried as an adult was when Nell was born, his first child with Woodward. The fact that he has already had three children with McDonald requires no further comment, although the presence in the documentary of Stephanie, one of his daughters with McDonald, seems, from a production point of view, like an incredible discovery. They were so hot for each other, she recalls her father and stepmother, before talking about how disgusted she was with her father for the way he treated her mother, and allowing the viewer to understand that the story is much bigger than that. Pop was a complicated guy.

Woodward’s portrait is even more fascinating. When the couple met, Woodward was the star; she had just won an Oscar for The Three Faces of Eve. Newman, meanwhile, could barely land a starring role. Over the years, the balance has changed. After the couple had children, Woodward found herself spending more and more time at home with the children. Why does Shirley MacLaine get all these coins? she said bitterly at one point, before making the confession, if I had to do it again, I might not have had children. Hawke, with the sensitivity of a movie star who was married to another movie star, says wisely: Many of us lose our dreams. But most of us don’t have a partner who has the exact same dreams, and their dreams come true.

The effect of it all, the accumulation of detail, the stunning visuals, the startling honesty of the transcripts, in which, at one point, Newman says with rare insight for the time: To be born white in America in 1925 ; it’s the start of the luck that makes The Last Movie Stars one of the best TV shows of the year so far. (No date has yet been set for its UK broadcast.) Hawke, disheveled trying to find decent wifi in his house, rounds up his famous friends in what, in less capable hands, could have been a piece of self-indulgence. As it stands, these six hours about art, love, ambition and disappointment are utterly electrifying.