Bollywood Roundup: Suhana Khan, Huma Qureshi, Ayush Mehra, and more…

Suhana Khan does not debut on “Koffee With Karan”

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, will not be making her debut in Season 7 of popular show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

According to media reports, Suhana is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Bollywood adaptation of the popular comic book ‘The Archies’.

However, the show’s host, Karan, denied all the rumors that Suhana would make her debut on the show with “The Archies” gang. He said, “That’s not true.”

“The Archies,” produced under the Tiger Baby Films banner, also stars Agastya Nanda, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, late actress Sridevi, and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot , Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

The film should be released in 2023 on the Netflix streaming platform.

Huma Qureshi celebrates b’day by cooking Gujarati delicacies for the family

Mumbai– Huma Qureshi turned a year older on Thursday and celebrated the occasion by doing what Tarla Dalal, the cookbook diva she plays in an upcoming biopic, does best: cooking up a storm in the kitchen of his relatives.

The actress, who is the daughter of the owner of one of Delhi’s most famous kebab shops, decided to try her hand at cooking famous Gujarati dishes, such as ‘dal dhokli’, ‘khichdi’, “thepla” and the “bharela bhinda”. She said, “I decided to take a page out of Tarla Dalal’s cookbooks and cook a meal for my family.”

Speaking about her culinary journey, the actress said, “After immersing myself in the world of Tarla Dalal, I learned how cooking is an art that needs to be perfected over the years. Food is a such an essential part of our lives, there is nothing better than good, healthy, home-cooked meals.

Talking about Dalal’s contribution to the art of cooking, Huma said, “She made cooking so easy and encouraged everyone to cultivate this art with her cookbooks and shows. She democratized the art and gave everyone the confidence to learn cooking.

On the work front, the actress is set with two more releases this year and another early next year. The actress is looking forward to Netflix’s neo-noir crime comedy-drama ‘Monica, O My Darling’, directed by Vasan Bala, and her first production venture ‘Double XL’, in which she also plays one of the lead roles. with Sonakshi Sinha.

Ayush Mehra: Addiction to social media and video games is a real problem

Mumbai– Actor Ayush Mehra, who played the protagonist in the latest short film titled “Recommended for You”, says avoiding social media and video game addiction is difficult, especially for young people who live alone and that the problem is real.

The film’s story revolves around a young man who keeps to himself and is quite addicted to video games; One day, he received an online gambling suggestion which he began to enjoy and eventually encountered a frightening experience that changed his outlook on life.

In a chat with IANS, Ayush said, “When I was in college I played a lot of video games, you can tell I was addicted to that.”

“Now, for me, the addiction has gone from video games to TV series, mainly to binge. It’s a real problem, social networks and video games are becoming addictions that we all know. Even if we talk about it and of the importance of social media detox, we can’t stop doing it. It also intensely affects people who are left alone, because there is nothing else to distract you, and social media becomes a best friend in alone time.

The actor has previously appeared and been appreciated for his acting skills in web series such as “Operation MBBS”, “Minus One” and the Netflix series “Call My Agent”, among others.

When asked if the increase in opportunities on OTT is somehow reducing the chances of slice of life movies on the big screen, Ayush explained his thoughts on the matter.

“Yeah, lately most of the movies that have run in theaters are larger than life films than slices of life. And yes, like many aspiring actors, my dream is also to be part of a big budget Bollywood movie. But what kind of film works on what medium totally depends on the times we live in. What currently works on the big screen may well change after 5 years, as the trend keeps changing. So instead of predicting that, I rather take the opportunity to do roles that are difficult; and I hope that one day I will also have my big Bollywood movie! Ayush signed.

Divyangana Jain Plays A Complicated Character In ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’

Mumbai– ‘Swaran Ghar’ actress Divyangana Jain talks about playing a complicated and demanding personality, Kalindi in the show ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’.

She says: “I play the role of Kalindi in the series. She’s a complicated woman I would say and that makes her interesting to play. I am grateful and excited for the journey that is ‘Udti ka Naam Rajjo’.

Divyangana, who has been seen in TV series such as ‘Satrangi Sasural’, ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, ‘Gangaa’ and many more, says she enjoys working with creative director and producer Mukta Dhond.

“I am delighted to work with Mukta Mam for the first time. She’s a phenomenal creative director and producer as we all know,” she concludes.

The daily soap opera is about an energetic young girl Rajjo (played by Celesti Bairagey), who wants to be an athlete and Arjun (Rajveer Singh) motivates her to pursue her dream.

‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’ will air from August 8 on Star Plus. (IANS)