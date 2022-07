Beloved British actor and Doctor Who favorite Bernard Cribbins has died aged 93.

Beloved British actor Bernard Cribbins has died aged 93. The veteran entertainer was best known for his iconic role as station doorman Albert Perks in the 1970 film ‘The Railway Children’, as well as the films ‘Carry On’ and a notorious guest spot on ‘Fawlty Towers’. . Born in Oldham in 1928 to a cotton weaver and First World War veteran, Cribbins left school aged 13 and worked as an assistant stage manager at a local drama club, before serving an apprenticeship at the Oldham Repertory Theatre. He made his television debut in 1956 in the series “The Black Tulip” followed by his film debut in “Davy” in 1957. He gradually became a household name and a true national treasure thanks to his success on the small screen with the children’s classic “The Wombles” (1973-1975), which he narrated. Further cementing him in British living rooms, he read stories on the treasured show Jackanory, from 1966 to 1991. His other screen roles include Felix Forsythe in Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Frenzy’ (1972) and a memorable turn in the 1967 version of the James Bond adventure ‘Casino Royale’. Cribbins’ skills extended beyond acting, as he also enjoyed success on the music scene with a number of hit songs including “Hole in the Ground” and “Right Said Fred”. In a career spanning seven decades, in 2007 he was introduced to a whole new generation of fans in the rebooted BBC series Doctor Who, playing Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of Catherine Tate’s girlfriend Donna . Cribbins would continue to play the role until 2010. He was already known to Doctor Who fans for playing Doctor Tom Campbell’s sidekick in the 1966 film “Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 AD” Cribbins remains the only actor to have played two companions on the show, and he was recently filming his return to the show alongside David Tennant and Catherine Tate for a 2023 episode celebrating the show’s 60th anniversary. It’s unclear how much he has filmed, but this should be his last screen appearance. Former Doctor Who showrunner Russel T. Davis led the tributes that poured in on social media by posting on Instagram, saying, “I love this man. I love it. while The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess posted a snippet of one of Cribbins’ most famous Doctor Who moments, a scene that punished the tear ducts of fans and casual viewers alike. In 2011, Bernard Cribbins was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to the theatre. His death was announced by his agent and the cause of death has not been made public.

