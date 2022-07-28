CharlizeTheron, Alfonso CuaronTeam for Philip K. Dick Family Movie ‘Jane’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón team up for Joanan Amazon feature film project based on the personal life of beloved science fiction author Philip K. Dick from his daughter Isa Hackett. The genre project is based on the relationship between Dick and his twin sister, Jane, who died six weeks after he was born. The death affected Dick personally and also influenced his creative work. Theron, Cuarón and Hackett will produce the project, which is being developed with an eye for Cuarón to direct and Theron to star. Joan, according to the project description, is “a moving, suspenseful, and humorous story about a woman’s unique relationship with her bright but troubled twin, who also happens to be acclaimed novelist Philip K. Dick.” While trying to save her brother from predicaments both real and imagined, Jane delves deeper and deeper into a fascinating world of her own making. Dick’s work has inspired many Hollywood projects, including Blade Runner, Total Recall and the Amazon series The Man in the High Castlewhich counts Hackett as a producer. “The story of Joan has been with me for as long as I can remember,” Hackett said. “Jane, my father’s twin sister who died a few weeks after his birth, was at the center of his universe. Befitting a man of his unique imagination, this film will defy biopic conventions and embrace the alternate reality that Philip K. Dick so desperately desired – one in which his beloved sister survived beyond six weeks. . It is his story that we will tell, his lens through which we will see him and his imagination. There’s no better way to honor him than to grant his wish, if only for the screen. Electric Shepherd Productions, Denver and Delilah Productions and Esperanto Filmoj will produce the film. Gabriela Rodriguez, Beth Kono, AJ Dix, Sarah Scougal and Kalen Egan will produce alongside Theron, Cuarón and Hackett. Esperanto Filmoj’s Lila Rawlings will serve as executive producer. Theron and his Denver and Delilah banner, taken over by WME and Hansen Jacobson, are currently working on the sequel to the Netflix hit The old guard, The Old Guard: Strength Multiplied. Cuarón and its Esperanto Filmoj banner are currently in production on Disclaimer for Apple TV+, with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. He is replaced by WME and Johnson Shapiro. Hackett and the estate of Philip K. Dick are replaced by Tricarico Chavez.

