The Daily Show takes a comedic look at eastern Oregonians who want to be part of Idaho





Late-night comedy shows weren’t shy about poking fun at Oregon, and Wednesday’s episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah continued this tradition. In the show, correspondent Ronny Chieng visited Mike McCarter, the La Pine resident who is president of Move the Oregon bordera nonprofit that wants to move some eastern and southern Oregon counties to Idaho, believing that state better represents the more conservative values ​​of rural Oregon counties. In typical Daily Show fashion, Chieng comically exaggerates his report, specifically taking pot shots at Idaho and Oregon’s reputation as an ultra-blue state. You’re like the first guy I met who wants to go to Idaho, Chieng said talking to McCarter. Then, in a voiceover, Chieng says that for decades Oregon has been a blue state, with most of its population centered around Portland in the Northwest. But conservative eastern Oregon counties have had enough of this liberal, woke, barista (bs), and they’re ready to…Oregon and be part of Greater Idaho. Chieng goes on to say that there is momentum for the idea of ​​moving the Oregon border, as several counties in Oregon have already taken steps to explore the idea of ​​joining Idaho. So what exactly do these people hate about their neighbors to the northwest? asks Chieng. It’s pretty much the same thing every Fox News viewer hates about the town they live next to. In interviews with Oregonians, we hear a man say, I grew up around Portland, you could walk the streets, etc. Now you’re getting shot. Others complain about race riots and lenient marijuana and mushroom laws. In an interview with Norman Williams, professor of constitutional law at Willamette University (who wrote a guest column for The Oregonian/OregonLive on the Greater Idaho movement), Williams says bluntly that the effort to redraw state lines is not going to happen, underscoring the complex economic and legal challenges that such action would face. Chieng then travels to Idaho, where he does more interviews with people on the streets, asking what Idahoans might think of the moving border between Idaho and Oregon. I think they are welcome, one person says of Oregonians. Chieng then points out to another resident that if the border changed, Idaho would have a bunch of angry, armed conservatives and a ton of empty, desolate land. The segment ends with Chieng speaking to McCarter again, who brings up the idea of ​​other states — part Kentucky, part Iowa — declaring themselves the state of Idaho, even though they don’t share no common border. You can stream episodes of The Daily Show on Philo, which offers a free trialand on fubo TV, which also offers a free trial. -Kristi Turnquist [email protected] 503-221-8227 @Kristiturnquist

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/entertainment/2022/07/the-daily-show-takes-a-comic-look-at-eastern-oregonians-who-want-to-be-part-of-idaho.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos