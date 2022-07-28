Monumental Sports & Entertainment Encourages Voter Registration





HeadCount wants everyone to be registered to vote, regardless of political partyEffective Monumental Sports & Entertainment is encouraging voter registration through a recently announced partnership with nonprofit HeadCount. HeadCount representatives will be stationed at Capital One Arena drop-off locations for concerts and all preseason, regular season and postseason games for the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics. The effort officially kicked off last Thursday with a Mystics game. SOURCES OF INSPIRATION: MSE/External Affairs President and Executive Director Monica Dixon said MSE’s motivation to participate stems from their players’ reactions to the 2020 murder of George Floyd. ‘It’s very inspiring when athletes use their voices for such important causes, and we just want to be there with them and support them in this commitment,” Dixon said. HeadCount co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein said, “We want everyone to vote.” He added: “We are very impartial. This is the first question people always ask. It doesn’t matter who people vote for. We will do this in red states, blue states, purple states. It does not matter.” MATCHMAKING: After HeadCount took part in the NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas earlier this year, the league invited them to show up to all 32 teams. This is where, through the Capitals, HeadCount linked up with MSE. In deciding to work with MSE, Bernstein said, “They were the most ready because they have the WNBA season going. They actually had a lineup for the summer in the form of the WNBA team and a full concert schedule. Regarding what emerges from HeadCount, Dixon said, “They’ve done a lot of great work with various musical artists on this, and they’re used to working in arenas.” One of the drop locations inside Capital One Arena for the partnership launch during a Mystics game last weekEffective LOOKING FORWARD: Bernstein said HeadCount sees this initial partnership with MSE as a “proof of concept”, and the company’s hope is “to expand this to include many more teams across all the different professional sports leagues”. Bernstein: “Concerts and festivals have been our main focus, but people are people, and the same tactics that work at concerts and festivals will certainly work at professional sporting events. For MSE, Dixon said: “The most important thing is to honor what our players started two years ago and continue that commitment on their behalf.” She added: “This first year, we really want to get a sense of how people participate in games and concerts. Then we’ll have a better idea of ​​what kind of metrics we should be getting for a program like this.

