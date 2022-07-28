Bernard Cribbins, British actor known for Doctor Who, died at 93





Bernard Cribbins, a British actor who played roles in Doctor Who and Fawlty Towers, and whose contributions to children’s programs delighted young audiences during a career that spanned seven decades, has died, his son announced on Thursday. agent. He was 93 years old. In a reportmanagement and talent agency Gavin Barker Associates did not say when or where Mr Cribbins died. Mr Cribbins worked until he was 90, according to the agency, in a career that influenced some of Britain’s best-known comedy, drama and children’s programmes. He started playing at the age of 14 in the Oldham repertory company. This period of stage work expanded into other media, including television and film, for which he became widely known, according to IMDB.

For three decades, Mr Cribbins was a regular feature on Jackanory, a BBC children’s show in which an actor read books to young audiences. The program, which ran between 1965 and 1996, aimed to awaken interest in reading. In one of his more than 100 readings, from The Wizard of Oz in 1970, Mr. Cribbins imbued the voices of Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Magician and other characters with a full dramatic repertoire of whispers, tremors and screams. When he received a special BAFTA award in 2009, he got serious about a meeting when asked about the hugely popular Jackanory and how it influenced young audiences. All you have to do, he said, is look into the lens, find a child and talk to them. And you attract them.

It really works, and you think all over the country there’ll be little children say, just a minute, mom, and they’ll search. And the stories, as I said before, were wonderful, he said.

Mr Cribbins was born in Oldham, England, just outside Manchester, on December 29, 1928, according to IMDB. After his stage debut, he narrated The Wombles, a 1970s animated television show created from a series of books about subterranean creatures, and joined the cast of the sci-fi television series Doctor Who. from 2007 to 2010. He also appeared in a Doctor Who film, Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 AD, in 1966.

In the TV series, which producer Russell T Davies revived in 2005, Mr Cribbins played a recurring role as the grandfather of one of the Doctors’ companions, Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate. In an Instagram post On Thursday, Mr Davies wrote that Mr Cribbins loved being in Doctor Who. He said: The children call me grandfather on the street! Mr Davies wrote that Mr Cribbins once arrived with a suitcase full of paraphernalia, just in case, including a rubber chicken. He added: He phoned and said: I have an idea! What if I attack a Dalek with a paintball gun?! Well, Bernard, let’s go! Mr Cribbins also starred in the 1970 film The Railway Children, based on the children’s book by Edith Nesbit. A New York Times reviewer called it a perfectly charming little British film and said Mr. Cribbins was excellent as station master Albert Perks in a simple tale about three children who stroll through a Yorkshire village, sharing a loving kindness learned at home.

In 1975 Mr Cribbins appeared in an episode of the comedy series Fawlty Towers, starring John Cleese as the hapless manager of a seaside hotel. Mr Cribbins played a guest confused by the character of Mr. Cleeses with a hotel inspector, who tries to order a cheese salad for lunch and is instead served an omelet.

The list of survivors was not immediately available. Mr. Cribbins’ wife, actor Gillian McBarnetdied in October last year. In the interview after receiving the BAFTA award in 2009, Mr Cribbins and his Doctor Who co-star Mrs Tate discussed how quickly time had passed during his long career. I can remember a lot of things with total clarity, total recollection, he says, before adding jokingly, I have stories that I haven’t even thought of yet.

