Bollywood celebrities who got trolled for their IQ levels, from Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor
Over the years, Bollywood actors and actresses have entertained us with their back to back hit movies. They always try to maintain their A-game when it comes to fashion or general knowledge. However, there were times when some of them made mistakes and were brutally checked for their IQ level.
With the advanced use of the internet, celebrities are interacting with their audiences even more than before, which brings trolling on the internet. Hateful comments and massive trolling have become part of every celebrity’s life. Whether it’s their movie or fashion choices, low IQ level, or clothing dysfunction, every actor or actress is going through the same thing today. Here is a list of celebrities, who have been brutally trolled by netizens for their low intelligence quotient. So, without further ado, let’s read about them.
#1. Alia Bhat
Alia Bhatt is one of the leading Bollywood actresses. However, it was his low IQ level that had always been a topic of discussion. It was when she debuted on Karan Johar’s chat show, Coffee with Karan, in 2012, that she was massively trolled by Internet users for her lower intelligence quotient. After this episode, Alia had become an overnight sensation by trolls for blundering the name of the President of India and letting Prithviraj Chauhan slip. This one mistake had haunted the actress for years. In one of the media interactions, she said:
“I’d rather be stupid than pretend to be smart. People connect with you when you make mistakes.”
#2. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor has been trolled by netizens for failing to solve a riddle. In 2018, Sonam shared a “how many triangles” riddle on her Twitter account, and netizens mocked her for her poor math skills. She received a lot of mean comments and hate for not getting the right answer. Check it out:
However, that’s not the only time Sonam has been brutally trolled. Many fashion enthusiasts have often directed hateful comments at her for her clothing choices.
#3. Hrithik Roshan
Even Bollywood’s “Greek god” hasn’t been spared when it comes to celebrity trolling either. He once tweeted an old internet trend in which people are shown a dress and asked about the color of the dress. The internet had gone crazy after seeing Hrithik’s IQ level so low and being so behind the trending timeline. Internet users massively trolled him on the comment thread. One even wrote, “Hrithik Roshan has once again proven that the gym is no place to build brain muscle.” Check out the tweet:
#4. Janhvi Kapoor
Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was trolled by netizens for making a comment about students who love math. In an interview with Curly Tales, the Dhadak the actress had talked about her favorite subjects in school. To which, she revealed that it is history and literature. However, she further mentioned that she hated math because she never understood their use. She even added that math makes people retarded. She had said:
“I don’t understand the point. Aaj tak maine mtlb calculator invent hone ke baad aaj taak maine Algebra ka istemaal kiya hi nahi hai toh itna kyu maine sar toda harr deewar by? Like…what was the point? History and Literature, on the other hand…it makes you a grown human being. Math just makes you look like a retard.”
As soon as the video hit the internet, social media users started criticizing the actress for her low IQ level. One commented, “Aryabhatta to be like: tmhari IQ check krne ke liye hi zero invent kiya tha.” While another user wrote: “Man if maths made people retarded we would still be cavemen lol.”
#5. Tiger Shroff
After Alia Bhatt’s brutal trolling for getting the wrong name as president, it was Tiger Shroff’s turn. The Baaghi the actor let out a confused response as “Mukherjee?” when asked the name of the Indian president during a rapid fire at Baghi 2promotional event. As soon as the video went viral on social media platforms, people started trolling it.
One of the social media users tweeted: “’Student of the Year’ #TigerShroff did not respond on behalf of the President of India. This shows how bad Indian education system is, that even ‘Student of the Year’ has 0 IQ. While another netizen pointed to Alia and trolled Tiger as the user wrote, “Tiger Shroff takes a lesson from his former SOTY Alia on how to get the President’s name wrong.”
#6. Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty was once brutally trolled for misinterpreting George Orwell’s book, “Animal Farm”, which is based on the 1917 Russian Revolution. When the Council of School Certificate Examination (CISCE) decided to include the series Harry Potter in the English Literature program. , Shilpa commented on it and said:
“I think having books like ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Harry Potter’ in the curriculum is good because it cultivates imagination and creativity at a young age. I think books like Little Women would encourage also respect towards women at a young age.Even ‘Animal Farm’ should be included as it will teach little ones to love and care for animals.
As soon as her comment was posted, Twitteratti couldn’t help but point out her mistake and mock her. One wrote: “Kids should watch the Wolf of Wall Street. This is a wolf who worked hard and became a stockbroker. #ShilpaShettyReviews,” while another commented, “Fifty Shades of Gray is an amazing coloring book. Kids will love it. .”
Well, celebrities getting trolled for their commentary or low IQ levels is nothing new. Many celebrities embraced the trolls and put on their brave faces, like Alia Bhatt, while a few ignored her. What do you think about it?
