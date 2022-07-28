Entertainment
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: little actor who is part of the enchanted circles of Trinamool
On a field, next to a three-story clubhouse and its half-constructed annex building, is a trellis of bamboo poles. With the puja season coming soon, it is a busy time of the year for the Naktala Udayan Sangha, one of the well-known Durga Puja committees in Kolkata.
It was here, exactly three pujas ago, in 2019, that Arpita Mukherjee shared the stage with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool top leader and Minister of Industry and Commerce Partha Chatterjee. Now that Chatterjee and Mukherjee are under arrest in the teacher recruitment case, what has come to haunt Trinamool and its senior management is a video of that Puja celebration, when CM Banerjee praised ‘Arpita. Arpita makes films in Odia… She’s a Bengali girl. She does it well. I told her to work sincerely, Banerjee says in the video as Arpita blushes and hides her face in her palm.
Arpita, who was the face of the puja committee that year, now finds herself in a different kind of spotlight. A co-defendant with Chatterjee in the recruitment scam, she finds her face and videos splattered on TV screens, as well as images of trunks, ostensibly filled with cashornaments and allegedly incriminating documents which were seized from Chatterjee’s residence and Arpita’s posh apartment in Diamond City, Haridevpur, on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, and another of his apartments in Belgharia locality .
Those who knew her say Arpita more than made up for the sluggishness of Dewanpara, a small neighborhood in Belgharia on the outskirts of Kolkata where she grew up transitioning into the world of glamor and modeling, before starring in a few films and finally, got a foothold in politics, as an assistant to Chief Minister Partha Chatterjee. In the 2021 Assembly polls, Arpita campaigned for at least three Trinamool Congressional candidates.
She was into singing and modeling. Then she acted in some Bengali and Odia films. She is no longer staying here, said Minati, Arpitas’ mother, in the two-storey family home in Dewanpara.
Neighbor Soumendranath Chatterjee, 66, says the Arpitas family have been here for years. The family owned land here. Arpita and her sister lost their father when they were very young.
According to sources, Arpita started her modeling career in 2004, before appearing in about three Bengali films, mostly playing supporting roles. She also tried herself in a few Odia films.
Arpita made three films with me. At first, she came to filming by taxi. Later, she bought a used car that she drove herself. We worked together in Jeena, The Bhoot of Roseville and a docu-film, Bidehir Khoje Rabindranath, said Sanghamitra Chowdhury, a director who joined the BJP and is now the South Kolkata District Chief.
At that time, none of us knew anything about politics. I joined the BJP in 2013 inspired by Modiji and we soon lost touch. I didn’t know she was close to Trinamool leaders, Sanghamitra added.
I am shocked to hear about money and properties. Arpita has worked with me in a few films – Mama Bhagne, Bangla Banchao and an appearance in Pratidwandhi. It was between 2009 and 2012. She was in contact with me until 2017 and she asked me if I had any plans for her, director-producer Anup Sengupta said.
According to Trinamool Congressional sources, it was around 2017 that Arpita joined the party’s celebrity squad. As part of an attempt to broaden the party’s electoral appeal, Mamata Banerjee has tapped several celebrities over the years, from established stars such as Chiranjeet Chakraborty and Dev Adhikary to relatively newer faces Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty . Although Arpita was never a known face in the Bengal film industry, there were enough events attended by politicians and celebrities where she found a platform.
She was not a big celebrity or actress. But whenever our leaders ask us to organize actresses to add a touch of glamor to the Durga Puja committees they attend, we approach Arpita and other small actors, said a Trinamool Congress leader who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that she was scouted by Chatterjee and made the ambassador of the Naktala club of which he was a patron.
She will accompany Partha da in her various campaigns during the 2021 elections, particularly in her constituency of Behala Paschim, added the leader.
Arpita is also known to have campaigned for Food Minister Rathin Ghosh in Madhyamgram and Aniruddha Biswas in Kalyani. While calls and messages to Rathin Ghosh went unanswered, Biswas confirmed Chatterjee and Arpita attended his campaign rally. “Partha Da and Arpita campaigned for me. The campaign and their public meetings were organized by the party,” Biswas told The Indian Express.
About 15 minutes from his ancestral home is Belgharia, where Arpita has two apartments in Club Town Heights, a building near the Kamarhati Municipality office. Both apartments are locked. The notice board in the building contains a list of members who have not paid maintenance fees – Arpita’s name is on this list with Rs 9,099 against his name.
Ankit Churaria, secretary of the housing complex, said: “She would come here but never stayed too many days.
On Wednesday, officials from the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) raided here and seized Rs 27.90 crore in cash, in addition to more than Rs 4 crore in gold from his two apartments in building.
On July 23, the ED had seized Rs 22 crore, in addition to foreign currency, ornaments and a number of property deeds, from Arpita’s apartment in Diamond City, south of Kolkata.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/arpita-mukherjee-trinamool-congress-bengal-ssc-scam-8056291/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Cyndi Lauper says ‘Kinky Boots’ offers hope for a new era | Entertainment July 28, 2022
- Eddie Izzard wears *this* Zara dress while on vacation in Malaga July 28, 2022
- They don’t measure up to AirPods Pro July 28, 2022
- Potentially lethal bacteria detected in US soil July 28, 2022
- The NFL must be ready for the return of former President Donald Trump July 28, 2022