Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: little actor who is part of the enchanted circles of Trinamool

On a field, next to a three-story clubhouse and its half-constructed annex building, is a trellis of bamboo poles. With the puja season coming soon, it is a busy time of the year for the Naktala Udayan Sangha, one of the well-known Durga Puja committees in Kolkata.

It was here, exactly three pujas ago, in 2019, that Arpita Mukherjee shared the stage with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool top leader and Minister of Industry and Commerce Partha Chatterjee. Now that Chatterjee and Mukherjee are under arrest in the teacher recruitment case, what has come to haunt Trinamool and its senior management is a video of that Puja celebration, when CM Banerjee praised ‘Arpita. Arpita makes films in Odia… She’s a Bengali girl. She does it well. I told her to work sincerely, Banerjee says in the video as Arpita blushes and hides her face in her palm.

Arpita, who was the face of the puja committee that year, now finds herself in a different kind of spotlight. A co-defendant with Chatterjee in the recruitment scam, she finds her face and videos splattered on TV screens, as well as images of trunks, ostensibly filled with cashornaments and allegedly incriminating documents which were seized from Chatterjee’s residence and Arpita’s posh apartment in Diamond City, Haridevpur, on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, and another of his apartments in Belgharia locality .

Those who knew her say Arpita more than made up for the sluggishness of Dewanpara, a small neighborhood in Belgharia on the outskirts of Kolkata where she grew up transitioning into the world of glamor and modeling, before starring in a few films and finally, got a foothold in politics, as an assistant to Chief Minister Partha Chatterjee. In the 2021 Assembly polls, Arpita campaigned for at least three Trinamool Congressional candidates.

She was into singing and modeling. Then she acted in some Bengali and Odia films. She is no longer staying here, said Minati, Arpitas’ mother, in the two-storey family home in Dewanpara.

Neighbor Soumendranath Chatterjee, 66, says the Arpitas family have been here for years. The family owned land here. Arpita and her sister lost their father when they were very young.

According to sources, Arpita started her modeling career in 2004, before appearing in about three Bengali films, mostly playing supporting roles. She also tried herself in a few Odia films.

Arpita made three films with me. At first, she came to filming by taxi. Later, she bought a used car that she drove herself. We worked together in Jeena, The Bhoot of Roseville and a docu-film, Bidehir Khoje Rabindranath, said Sanghamitra Chowdhury, a director who joined the BJP and is now the South Kolkata District Chief.

At that time, none of us knew anything about politics. I joined the BJP in 2013 inspired by Modiji and we soon lost touch. I didn’t know she was close to Trinamool leaders, Sanghamitra added.

I am shocked to hear about money and properties. Arpita has worked with me in a few films – Mama Bhagne, Bangla Banchao and an appearance in Pratidwandhi. It was between 2009 and 2012. She was in contact with me until 2017 and she asked me if I had any plans for her, director-producer Anup Sengupta said.

According to Trinamool Congressional sources, it was around 2017 that Arpita joined the party’s celebrity squad. As part of an attempt to broaden the party’s electoral appeal, Mamata Banerjee has tapped several celebrities over the years, from established stars such as Chiranjeet Chakraborty and Dev Adhikary to relatively newer faces Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty . Although Arpita was never a known face in the Bengal film industry, there were enough events attended by politicians and celebrities where she found a platform.

She was not a big celebrity or actress. But whenever our leaders ask us to organize actresses to add a touch of glamor to the Durga Puja committees they attend, we approach Arpita and other small actors, said a Trinamool Congress leader who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that she was scouted by Chatterjee and made the ambassador of the Naktala club of which he was a patron.

She will accompany Partha da in her various campaigns during the 2021 elections, particularly in her constituency of Behala Paschim, added the leader.

Arpita is also known to have campaigned for Food Minister Rathin Ghosh in Madhyamgram and Aniruddha Biswas in Kalyani. While calls and messages to Rathin Ghosh went unanswered, Biswas confirmed Chatterjee and Arpita attended his campaign rally. “Partha Da and Arpita campaigned for me. The campaign and their public meetings were organized by the party,” Biswas told The Indian Express.

About 15 minutes from his ancestral home is Belgharia, where Arpita has two apartments in Club Town Heights, a building near the Kamarhati Municipality office. Both apartments are locked. The notice board in the building contains a list of members who have not paid maintenance fees – Arpita’s name is on this list with Rs 9,099 against his name.

Ankit Churaria, secretary of the housing complex, said: “She would come here but never stayed too many days.

On Wednesday, officials from the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) raided here and seized Rs 27.90 crore in cash, in addition to more than Rs 4 crore in gold from his two apartments in building.

On July 23, the ED had seized Rs 22 crore, in addition to foreign currency, ornaments and a number of property deeds, from Arpita’s apartment in Diamond City, south of Kolkata.