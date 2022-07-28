Padres Daily: Finding the Closest(s)

Hello,

The men who make the personal decisions and determine how players are used for the Padres stood firmly by Taylor Rogers as he struggled.

While officially refusing to address a possible change, he said a lot that manager Bob Melvin even allowed after yesterday’s 4-3 loss to the Tigers who see where we are going in terms of the closer position. .

You can read what happened and what Melvin and Rogers said about it in my game story (here).

Rogers will almost certainly make his next appearance in something other than a backup situation. That’s not to say he won’t get another chance at some point. He was a big reason the Padres won so many games in April and May.

But it certainly seems all but certain that someone else will try to protect a slim lead in the final inning for the Padres the next time the need arises.

So where will the team turn now that they find themselves in a tight spot where they have to replace the pitcher who is tied for the major league lead with 28 saves?

Even if trusses grew on trees, they would be expensive to pick. And the Padres shouldn’t have to shop in that part of the trade deadline store anyway.

The Twins are paying about 90% of Rogers’ $7.3 million salary this season. But the Padres pay a lot for other relievers.

Luis Garcia is guaranteed $7 million this season and next. Nick Martinez will earn $6 million in 2022. Dinelson Lamet will earn $4.775 million. Drew Pomeranz ($10 million), Robert Suarez ($6 million), Pierce Johnson ($3 million) and Craig Stammen ($4 million) are expected to return from the injured list at various times. Adrian Morejn received an $11 million signing bonus at the age of 17 in 2016.

That’s not to say that all of those pitchers are candidates to replace Rogers as closely as possible. They are not. This means that the Padres have already invested a lot in their enclosure.

And that’s to say nothing of the main pursuit of attack improvement teams.

The market for relievers is supposedly thin. Available relievers will command a bounty.

The Padres certainly inquired about relievers the day before yesterday. But it would be shocking to see them gaining a fence-worthy arm via trading.

The Padres have a number of relievers they plan to return soon to bolster their bullpen, and they have inside candidates to fill Rogers’ role.

Morejn, seemingly unfazed, could get the first shot to protect the leads in the final inning. Or maybe it will be Garcia, who has been throwing well lately and who the Padres think about a lot more than the public. It may well be a tighter committee based on confrontations and workload.

It’s conceivable that they’ll have to go the off-road route. Veteran Garcia, who has already closed in a limited way, could handle the volume. But Melvin wasn’t sure when asked a few days ago how comfortable the Padres would be to have Morejon’s court two days in a row shortly after he returned from Tommy’s surgery. John.

One of the reasons Melvin has backed Rogers so far is that he’s proven his ability to navigate the crucial final three outs.

You never know how someone’s going to react to that, Melvin said over the weekend.

The Padres will find out now.

I can’t take a break

For several seconds after Jonathan Schoops’ swing bunt death at the edge of the infield grass, putting runners in the corners with two outs in the ninth inning, Rogers and Manny Machado stood over the ball, the hands on knees.

Weren’t buying lotto tickets today, Rogers told Machado as he watched the ball. It’s not our day.

It hasn’t been Rogers’ day very often in the past two months.

For all that plagued him, a slight break erosion on his sinker, sliders sometimes swerving away from him, an occasional reduction in speed, and a degree of predictability, bad luck certainly contributed to the reversal of fortune. of Rogers.

Opponents were batting .200 on live balls in his first 20 games. They are averaging .429 at bat on live balls in their last 22 games.

Rogers said he would try to guard (run throws) and maybe some balls would start going to some of the guys.

Spin manipulation

The Padres don’t play today, but Friday begins a 14-game-in-13-day series. This will require them to cover at least one start by calling a Triple-A pitcher and/or a bullpen day.

They’ll need a starter for one of Tuesday’s doubles games against the Rockies, and Melvin said they’ll likely use another replacement next Thursday.

We can look to make a consistent round, he said. There are other things we can do. There are two places to look but it doesn’t have to be.

Right-hander Reiss Knehr, who pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for the Padres, is a likely candidate to be the permitted extra player for the doubleheader. Knehr started the season as a Triple-A starter but worked out of the bullpen last month.

Martinez has completely transitioned to being a reliever, but he and Melvin both felt he could potentially give the Padres up to three innings.

Four days is the standard major league rest, but the Padres have used a six-man rotation most of the season.

Joe Musgrove was due to get up on Thursday to kick off four days off for the first time in three months. But the Padres would like to facilitate pitchers in a regular five-day turnover. Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea worked four days off before the all-star break, and Yu Darvish did so yesterday for the first time since April 17. (Darvish pitched well and deep in the game, as you can read in my notebook.)

We want to make sure we connect with those guys and see how they feel after making a consistent turn,” Melvin said.

Before their next day off on Aug. 11, Musgrove will have to rest at least once for four days unless the Padres use a starter for a third game.

Small bites

Machados’ 13-pitch walk in the fourth inning yesterday was the longest plate appearance of his career. He also tied on eight pitches heading into the eighth inning.

Luke Voit beat cleaning yesterday. Nomar Mazara, who had been the cleanup hitter the previous six games, started the game on the bench as Esteury Ruiz started against southpaw Tarik Skubal. The Padres are batting .212/.285/.346 in the cleanup zone this season. All of those numbers rank in the bottom six in the major leagues. The last time a fourth at bat for the Padres hit a home run was Sees on July 2.

Ruiz went 5 for 15 in his first four games after being recalled from Triple-A. He’s been 1-for-11 since after going 0-for-2 yesterday.

Rookie Matthew Batten also started yesterday, as Machado had a mostly off his feet day as the designated hitter until the ninth inning. Batten was 0-for-4 and 2-for-16 since being called up on June 30.

Melvin’s Milestone

Melvin has 1,400 career wins and has risen to 30e all-time on the list of managerial wins on this trip.

He is at 1,401 victories. With Sunday’s win in New York, he reached 1,400 and passed Wilbert Robinson for 30e. Robinson led the Baltimore Orioles in 1902 and the Brooklyn Robins from 1914-31. With six more wins, Melvin will overtake Jimmy Dikes, who led six teams between 1934-61.

I had a reminder in my calendar for a few weeks starting mid-June to keep an eye on this. But the Padres didn’t win much, and I forgot about that.

Alright, that’s it for me.

I will post something later today on our website about the ailments of the Padres and what they are trying to do to improve (trades). But as there is no match today, there will be no newsletter until Saturday.