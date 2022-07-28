Suhana Khan will appear on Koffee With Karan 7 ahead of Bollywood debut, but it’s not what you think





Image source: INSTAGRAM/ SUHANAKHAN2 Suhana Khan is ready for her acting debut in The Archies Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming Netflix movie The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana’s movie debut is eagerly awaited by fans and even as she shoots for the next film, rumors are circulating that the child star will soon be seen on celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 7, hosted by Karan Johar, who is a close friend of SRK and his wife Gauri. Will Suhana appear on Koffee With Karan 7? Karan Johar is known to invite newbies to his chat show from time to time. Keeping in mind Karan’s closeness to SRK and Gauri, many found the rumors of Suhana appearing on Koffee With Karan 7 to be true. this season. However, she will appear in an episode featuring her mother Gauri, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sachdev via a video that will be pre-recorded and aired during one of the show’s segments. SRK will not appear on Koffee With Karan 7 Meanwhile, SRK, who has been a regular guest on Koffee With Karan throughout the various seasons, will not be appearing this time around. During press interactions, Karan himself confirmed that SRK will not be seen on the show. “He’s been avoiding the media for a while and I think he’s fine. He should just explode when Pathaan comes out,” Karan said of SRK’s absence on Koffee With Karan 7. Meanwhile, it was revealed that Gauri Khan will be seen in the final season of Koffee With Karan. Read: Is Ram Charan the new James Bond? Marvel’s Luke Cage Creator Thinks RRR Actor Deserves It Upcoming Guests on Koffee With Karan 7 Koffee With Karan 7 has already seen celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Samantha, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor spilling the beans on their personal and professional lives. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will also be seen in the upcoming episodes of the series. While Aamir will appear on the couch solo, who will join Kareena on the couch will be revealed in the future. Laal Singh Chaddha actress recently shared a sneak peek of her look on social media confirming that she will be seen on the show. Read:BTS’s J-Hope: List of girlfriends, heartbreaking romance and dating rumors with the K-pop star Latest entertainment news

