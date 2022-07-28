Return renamed Actors Center to actors, say Mark Rylance and others | Acting

For more than 40 years, it was a place where actors, from legendary stars to those struggling for their first break, could socialize, network and learn new skills. Among its patrons and members were Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Alec Guinness, Anthony Hopkins, Alan Bates and Julie Walters.

But last November the Actors Centre, a registered charity in the heart of London’s West End, was rebranded by its new chief executive, Amanda Davey. It is now the Seven Dials Playhouse, a 100-seat theater that describes himself as truly inclusive, relevant, dynamic and exciting.

The change has sparked dismay and anger from many members, who say the loss of such a vital resource for the cast is unconscionable. They set up a campaign, Actor at the Centerrequiring the reinstatement of regular classes and workshops.

The campaign won public support from luminaries such as Sheila Hancock, who described the change as heartbreaking, and Mark Rylance. Last week, Equity, the union representing more than 47,000 artists and creative practitioners, urged the management team at Seven Dials Playhouse to reverse their action and agreed to contribute to the campaigns’ legal costs.

According to Davey, the transformation of the Actors Center into the Seven Dials Playhouse emerged from a financial crisis exacerbated by the Covid pandemic. The center had been very successful, but it had started to lose ground, to become a bit irrelevant. And then the money dried up during Covid, she said.

By Christmas 2020, there were only 40 left in the accounts. In the midst of a real concern for the survival of the organization, Davey and the directors decided that we had to do things differently, we had to rethink what the organization was for and we had to open our doors. The name change had been incredibly successful.

But, she added, there was a group [of members] who didn’t want change and clung to a golden age that was no longer relevant. Institutions can get a bit archaic. The world is a very different place today.

The new Seven Dials Playhouse, a guest house that hosts productions for up to six weeks with accompanying workshops, opened in February with Steve, a play with a central LGBT+ theme.

Kate Maravan, a key figure at Actor in the Centre, said there had been a severe lack of transparency and consultation over the changes, which had dealt a severe blow to young actors who are struggling to establish their careers or who are in precarious employment.

It’s easy to think of all the cast as lovers, but a large percentage are regularly unemployed, facing financial hardship, often very isolated and suffering from mental health issues, she said.

The Actors Center was a place where people could learn, collaborate and experiment, a place of cross-pollination and support. It was a community in the heart of London.

Classes included sight-reading, vocal technique, and camera work, and rehearsal spaces were available to members. Now, Maravan said, although the Seven Dials Playhouse held ad hoc workshops alongside its productions, these were one-off creative events aimed at a wider clientele, rather than ongoing training in essential skills for producers. actors.

The center was accessible and affordable and had launched a number of projects dealing with diversity, she said. The idea that it was about a group of old, white, middle-class people stuck in a nostalgic past, reverting to the good old days really isn’t true, and it never was.

Another campaign member, Louise Bangay, said the group was keen to talk with Davey about a way back that works with the theater she runs, and see if we can negotiate our space as a hub. of actors as originally planned. in 1978.

Paul Fleming, Equity’s General Secretary, said: Equity strongly believes in providing accessible space and training for actors and other creative professionals in central London. We share the Actors at the Center campaign’s disappointment with the lack of consultation with long-time partners, including the union and service users, regarding the change from the Actors Center to the Seven Dials Playhouse.

The union hopes that the new management will revise its approach and transparently place the welfare and professional development of actors and creative professionals at the heart of their mission in the future.