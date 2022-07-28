Gwyneth Paltrow gave her take on nepotism in Hollywood





People are ready to pull you down and say, you don’t belong there or you’re only there because of your father or your mother. The concept of nepotism has always been tricky, especially in the land of Hollywood. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

The term, which describes the form of privilege given to people born into wealthy, well-connected families, became a huge talking point earlier this year, pushed by the Discovery this Euphorias Maude Apatow who many fans had previously speculated to be a self-taught regular girl is the child of actor Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for HBO

Ignoring the fact that his surname was a slight giveaway, the discovery led to a number of other nepotism-based accomplishments, revealing that many internet’s favorite stars actually have pretty successful parents too. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

So from the fashion industry nepotism babies like sisters Hadid and Kaia Gerber, to red carpet regulars like Dakota Johnson, Maya Hawke and Lily-Rose Depp, the sheer number of celebrity parents in showbiz certainly raises a lot of questions about the privilege and fairness of it all. . Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Now, as certified nepo babies themselves, Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber have teamed up to offer their thoughts on the matter. Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Probing the topic on a smoothie-making spot on Haileys YouTube show, Who’s in my bathroom?Gwyneth, daughter of filmmaker Bruce Paltrow and actor Blythe Danner, reflected on her road to success. I went to college very briefly, but I had already started auditioning, and then it all started pretty quickly, she said, reflecting on her decision to follow in her mother’s footsteps. I had a lot of success very young. Ron Galella, Ltd. /Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In response, Hailey, who is the child of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of actors Alec, Daniel and William Baldwin, asked how the fame of Gwyneth’s parents may have impacted her rise to stardom. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

I think that’s fair, Gwyneth began, before giving an explanation of her views on nepotism. As someone’s child, you have access to other people that you don’t, so the level playing field isn’t that way, she said. However, I really feel like once you get your foot in the door, which you unfairly walked into, you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. Expanding on her reasoning, the Goop founder said that despite an easier path to entry, nepotistic children are more likely to be scrutinized and therefore have to work harder to prove they’ve rightfully earned their spot. Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

People are ready to pull you down and say you don’t belong there or you’re only there because of your father or your mother, she said. Gwyneth then offered some advice to promising kids of nepotism, reminding them that etiquette shouldn’t limit what they hope to achieve in life. No one in the world, especially anyone who doesn’t know you, should negatively impact your path or the decision you make, she added. The sentiment clearly resonated with Hailey and her experiences in fashion and business. I agree, I need to hear that today, she said. Interestingly, Gwyneth isn’t the first nepotistic baby to have spoken out about the downsides of being born into the celebrity world. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner sister of the Kardashians and worlds highest paid model since 2018 echoed similar sentiments last year, revealing that she felt her family’s immense fame actually made it harder for her to succeed in the fashion industry. During the keeping up with the Kardashians Last June, Kendall was asked about her life as a model and she told Andy Cohen how she got to the top. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

It was like I knew it was kinda corny to say but [its] almost like fate, she says. I introduced the cutest little modeling book to my mom when I was about 14. And then she did her thing with Kris Jenner and brought it all to life. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

In response, Andy asked what Kendall would say to people who accused her of not paying her dues by acknowledging her relatively quick path to success, urging her to double down on her work ethic. Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

Everyone around me, whether friends or family, knows how hard I’ve worked and still work, she replied. I did everything I was supposed to and needed to do to get to the position I currently hold as a model. Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

Arguing that there are two sides to every story, Kendall went on to say that her family’s fame has actually been a hindrance in her career path, saying designers were reluctant to hire her as a result. Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

I went to all the castings and ran around not just in New York but all over Europe trying to find a job and make my way, she said, before briefly acknowledging the advantage of his family’s fame. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Of course, I had a platform, and I never took that for granted, she continued. I always knew it was there, but it almost made my job a little harder. Only because people probably didn’t want to hire me because I was on a reality show. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

