The Weeknd puts on a midweek show at Ford Field – Macomb Daily





The pandemic delays were undoubtedly frustrating for The Weekend and his fans, but they also benefited his spectacular latest tour. The Grammy-winning Toronto singer’s road trek, now titled After Hours til Dawn Tour, was originally scheduled to play in arenas from June 2020. It has been postponed several times in 2021. But meanwhile, The Weekend and its camp re-conceptualized the show which played to a crowd of over 45,000 Wednesday night July 27 at Ford Field in Detroit, turning it into a dizzying visual extravaganza on par with previous groundbreaking concert productions from Pink Floyd, U2 and Madonna. Following its Super Bowl LV halftime performance and alongside its upcoming HBO series “The Idol” and a recently announced haunted house attraction at Universal Theme Parks, the show cemented the status of The Weeknd as the King of All Media, an artist pushing any boundary he can find and transcending any perceived boundaries of being a pop star. The large-scale presentation was fully adapted to the stadium, painstakingly staged to literally fill the space. The Weeknd’s stage spanned almost the entire length of the stadium floor, with three separate performance areas. On one side was a post-apocalyptic Toronto skyline, on the other a smaller area with a large moon hanging overhead, with a circular area in the center. Effects ranged from lasers to serious bursts of fire and lights positioned throughout the stadium for added visual immersion. For three songs, he also used electronically-triggered bracelets given out to fans, ala Coldplay and Katy Perry, to an even more impactful effect than the usual cellphone flashlights. The impact was so immense that a seat on the floor, where the subwoofers were pulsing at overwhelming volume, was actually not the best place to view this spectacle. Higher in the stands, all the fans had more than just a few Weeknd sportswear, from glittering red jackets to fully bandaged heads, a lot more to watch and, as a result, a much more entertaining experience. The staging was definitely the star of the hour and 45 minute concert, but to his credit, The Weeknd himself (born Abel Tesfaye) was hardly overshadowed by his own creation. Thanks to careful choreography, the black-clad singer performing to pre-recorded instrumental tracks was always in the right place at the right time as he strode across the track and swept through all or part of 29 songs, including five from his own albums. and clips from collaborations with Drake (“Crew Love”), Kanye West (“Hurricane”) Future (“Low Life”) and Ty Dolla $ign (“Or Nah”). The 32-year-old singer’s main visual film, meanwhile, was a body of two dozen extras, clad head to toe in red Burqa-like capes, not actually dancing but moving in formations or, often, standing like a motionless statue as additional decor. . Their anonymity was a bit cold and uncomfortable, but undeniably effective. It all served the synthetic pop-soul well of The Weeknd’s songs, from the moody wash of opener “Alone Again” to hard-hitting club anthems like “Gasoline,” “Sacrifice” and “I Can’t Feel.” My Face”. An epic, extended rendition of “Take My Breath” was an early highlight, and though the show had a bit of a late slump like “Die For You,” “Is There Someone Else?”, “I Was Never There” and “Wicked Games” faded into a kind of ambient lull, The Weeknd sent everyone home dancing with the final effervescence of “Save Your Tears”, “Less Than Zero” and “Blinding Lights”. As he finished, The Weeknd said that “It’s a night I’ll never forget” (pause to roll my eyes) but tossed around this idea that “I’m gonna have to come back soon, Detroit. Next time, we’ll do Ford Field two nights, back to back!And rest assured that anyone in the stadium on Wednesday would be quick to accept the offer.

