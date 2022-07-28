Avatar’s Cabbage Merchant Voice Actor Returns For Live-Action Series





Avatars Cabbage Merchant Voice Actor Returns for Live-Action Series At least one Nickelodeons cast member Avatar: The Last Airbender will reprise his role in the upcoming live-action series. Collider brings word that James Sie, the actor who voiced the Cabbage Merchant in the original cartoon, will be returning to play that character in the Netflix adaptation. James Sie has been cast as the Cabbage Merchant in the live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender! He was the original voice actor for the Cabbage Merchant in the animated series AND the son of the Cabbage Merchant, the CEO of Cabbage Corp, in The Legend of Korra! Happy to see you again! pic.twitter.com/wUyjhUE6F7 Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) July 26, 2022 The creators of the original series never gave the cabbage merchant a real name. Either way, he was a regular at Avatarthe first two seasons. A running gag throughout the show would involve Aang and his friends encountering the Traveling Merchant at various locations, usually while fleeing from a group of enemies. Unfortunately, these chases usually ended in the destruction of the merchant’s cart, to which he always responded by grabbing his own head and exclaiming, Honey! Curiously, the character was present in the sequel series Avatars, The Legend of Korra, as well. In this incarnation, the merchant’s son met his own fate of misery when his company, Cabbage Corp, was accused of conspiring with the Equalists. Sie also returned to voice this character. Sies’ career dates back to the early 90s and includes a handful of notable voice acting roles. Perhaps most famous of all, he headlined Kids WBs Jackie Chan Adventures for five seasons as the voice of the main character. He also lent his talents to Danny Phantom, king of the hilland Batman: The Brave of the Boldjust to name a few other projects. Netflix still hasn’t announced a release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Are you happy to hear that Sie is reprising her role on the show? Let us know in the comment section below! Recommended reading:Avatar: The Last Airbender We also participate in the Amazon Services LLC Associates program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a way to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliate sites.

