Official ribbon cutting for the Wagsters Magic Theater





WILLIAMSBURG Celebrating 30 shows, most of which have sold out, the Wagsters Magic Theater held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Owners Brandon and Hannah Wagster moved to Virginia’s Historic Triangle just 4 months ago after 10 years of representation in Myrtle Beach, SC. The Wagsters knew they were ready for a big change and with the advice of a friend from Lynchburg, their dream of owning their own gym came true after discovering Williamsburg. “The dream of this place started when I was a little kid with a magic kit to hang sheets in the garage,” said Brandon Wagster, magician and co-owner. “But that was right at the start of the pandemic. Some of our Facebook friends who have their own theater in Wisconsin, they reached out to us and asked if we were bored. We were. So we all hooked up on a zoom call one night and she offered to tell us about how they opened their theater. Kinda weird, but of course I said yes. What I thought would take about an hour took almost eight. And the moment we left that zoom call, that lifelong dream had begun to take shape. The couple sold their home and invested all of their savings in the Williamsburg business. Brandon joked, “We invested every penny we had and several we didn’t.” Today, it is quickly becoming a popular destination for locals and tourists. After the grand opening, those in attendance were treated to two of the couple’s favorite tricks as they saw Brandon and Hannah perform on stage as equals in their roles as magician and assistant. After the show, they posed for pictures in the lobby and talked with their audience. The Magic Theater of the Wagsters is located behind the premium outlets. For more information on the show, tickets and times, please see their website.

