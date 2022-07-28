Atlanta actor Taurean Blacque dies at 82

But in the middle of the tirade she stopped abruptly and said to him, but you were greatbefore resuming his virulent criticism.

The confrontation turned into a conversation as Blacque humbly thanked her and the emotional temperature plummeted.

The night speaks volumes about the veteran actors’ makeup talent associated with humility and big hearts, friends and colleagues have said.

Blacque was born on May 10, 1940 in New Jersey. The veteran of the TV series Hill Street Blues where he played street detective Neal Washington, the soap opera Generations, a number of film shoots and a ton of theater roles in Atlanta and elsewhere has died at 82 from complications from a brief illness, according to a July 21 family statement. .

He was a towering figure in the local performing arts, with a body of work that reads like a compendium of the most famous black American playwrights. Fences Augusts Wilsons. Coin Amen by James Baldwin. Ceremonies of Lonnie Elder III in Dark Old Men.

His ability to bring a variety of roles to life won the respect of True Colors Theater Company founder Kenny Leon, who cast him in several productions.

It had this feeling of natural authenticity, Leon said. It never looked like he was acting, even though he was different in every production. He had an excellent radar for truth and delivered the truth in a simplistic way that carried over into his real life.

He always brought joy to the rehearsal room he was in, Leon added. At the same time, friends said, he was not waving his fame like a banner. Teamwork, collaboration, willingness to try new approaches and meticulous preparation were his hallmarks.

Once, he is said to have shown up for a first reading of the script not only having memorized his own lines, but all the other characters as well.

The Blacques persona was powerful, even away from the limelight.

He had the best laugh, a robust, loud and solid laugh, said lark hackshaw, a veteran production manager. Add to that a broad smile, an authoritative voice, and a presence that exerts its own gravitational pull.

He had health issues, Hackshaw says, but he never focused on it. He was always more interested in you. What was new with you and was there anything he could do for you.

This extended to mentoring many young actors.

One was Michael Mario Good, an actor, director and eventual theater studio owner who met Blacque fresh out of college. He credits the veteran with caring for him, supporting him and encouraging him in what amounts to an adoptive relationship.

The relationship came to a head in 2013. Good said performing on stage with Blacque in a production called Sins of the Father was the experience of a lifetime.

Rising Sage Theaters' drama Levi stars Taurean Blacque (left) and Anthony Goolsby. CONTRIBUTED BY RISING SAGE THEATER CO.

The veteran actors’ big heart and generous spirit led to a string of child adoptions while living in Los Angeles after an adoption agency sought him out as a celebrity spokesperson. . Blacque met a number of young people. The experience touched his heart so deeply that he said he would only play the part if he himself could adopt. Overcoming bureaucratic and behavioral hurdles, he eventually brought a dozen children into his home.

He wanted to keep his adopted brood and two biological children away from gangs and crime in Los Angeles, so he moved to Atlanta in the 1990s, buying an eight-bedroom house in DeKalb County.

An increased focus on acting followed, although he still did a fair amount of television and film.

Blacques’ death will leave a void in the National Black Theater’s annual festival in North Carolina in August, Hackshaw said.

Friends say her voice will also be missed by arts organizations and adoption groups in Atlanta.

Jones says the hell is missing something less public, but no less important.

Sitting at Houlihans after a rehearsal and having calamari and chicken wings. We’d just laugh and talk about what we were going through.

He just lived his life to the fullest, Jones said.

