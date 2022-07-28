What’s New to Eat at Hollywood Casino at Greektown





It has a new name, a new look, and new dishes to enjoy during a break from the gaming action. Hollywood Casino in Greektown, formerly Greektown Casino-Hotel until May this year, also has a new chef whose name is familiar to those who follow the local food scene. Penn Gaming Executive Chef Petro Drakopoulos has refreshed the menu at the casino’s Prism steakhouse, and has also developed a new menu of easy-to-eat casual fare at Level 1 rebranded Rock Bar. “It’s kind of American tapas, if you will, the dining style is small,” he said of the Rock Bar, the centerpiece of the casino’s smoke-free first floor. “Mini-burgers, small salad-ettes, small desserts, to share… it’s really about trying lots of things and sharing.” After:Detroit Greektown Casino renamed Hollywood Casino at Greektown Drakopoulos helped open Texas de Brazil in Detroit in 2011, and he’s currently the chef and owner of Berkley’s acclaimed independent restaurant, Republica. The Chicago native was also one of Detroit’s Shipping Co.’s first food stalls with his Brujo taco concept. “I have a lot of interests in the city, I’m a Detroit boss,” he said. “(Penn Gaming) wanted someone to come in and feel less like a company and more like a cool boss.” At Prism, located on the second floor where there is also a Barstool Sportsbook bar with 40 betting kiosks, Drakopoulos has expanded the menu to include more for those who don’t eat red meat or want a lighter dinner. Now at the upscale steakhouse, look for larger salads like the Chilled Lobster Salad with Watercress, Avocado, Grapefruit, Crostini and Ginger-Lime Dressing or an Argentinian Steak Salad with Expertly Cooked Wagyu Flat Iron Steak with Chimichurri on Arugula , red onion and colorful tomatoes. The chef also added a few nods to the region’s heritage, such as lamb chops with puffed up tomatoes, red onion and a cucumber and garlic yogurt. The revamped and renamed Rock Bar currently only serves drinks, but later in August it will offer a casual menu of sliders, wraps, fried dishes and fun desserts. Many of the dishes and drinks here will have musical names, like the “Smokey Robinson”, a BLT with smoked bacon. You will be shocked to learn that there is a rum drink called “Rock Me Like a Hurricane” and another called “Purple Rain”. Don’t sleep on “jam session” desserts like churros, which are served with a moist chocolate topping and blackberry sauce that’s a heavenly pairing. Changes have also been made to the casino’s food court, the Monroe Market. Basil Leaf Pizza and 313 Burger Bar are joining forces to share space, and later this summer local fast-food chain Detroit Taco Company will make its Greektown debut here. A Dunkin’ Donuts also arrives in this region. The Hollywood Casino in Greektown is located at 1211 Chrysler Drive in Detroit. Call (313) 223-2999 or visithollywoodgreektown.com. After:Greektown Heritage Festival and Greekfest Invite All to Celebrate Greek Culture [email protected] Twitter: @melodybaetens

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2022/07/28/whats-new-eat-hollywood-casino-greektown-rock-bar-prism-restaurants/10168141002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos