Columbia student beaten in mystery attack on NYC subway – NBC New York





An aspiring actor and Columbia University graduate student is in intensive care with a traumatic brain injury after a stroke, but police and his family are still unsure how or why he was so badly injured. Jay Reist is hooked up to a ventilator at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights, still sedated in his hospital room Wednesday night. His mother, Louise Reist, has not left the 29-year-old’s bedside for almost a week. “I’m still in mommy mode,” Louise Reist said. “He’s just lying in bed and needs machines to help him live.” Reist’s mother and sister are still trying to piece together what happened to their beloved Thursday night and early Friday morning that led to him being in such perilous condition. Both men increasingly suspect that he may have been attacked on the subway on his way home. “I think Jay was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” his mother said. On Thursday evening, the student left his Inwood home which he shares with his mother and went out for drinks with friends on the Lower East Side. Louise Reist said a photo shows her son partying at a bar named Dream Baby on Avenue B, before anything happened to him. The mother said police found camera footage of Reist leaving a subway station on 15th Street and 8th Avenue around 2 a.m. From there, she says her son ordered an Uber and had a seizure in the car, which forced the driver to drop him off at the hospital. Louise Reist suspects that somewhere along the L line stops in Manhattan someone attacked her son. She knew something was wrong Friday morning when her son didn’t come home and wasn’t responding to text messages. “I called her number and a nurse answered the phone!” said Louise. She found her son in hospital, intubated and suffering from head trauma from what doctors said was a blow to the back of the head. “There’s only one angry person there,” the mother said. But despite what happened to her son, Louise said instead of feeling angry, she felt grateful. That’s because Reist’s acting class has started an online fundraiser to help raise money for her medical bills. So far, over $70,000 has been donated. “I don’t hate humanity at all, I have more gratitude now than I have had in a long time because of the way people take care of us,” Louise Reist said. As the NYPD continues its investigation, the family is asking anyone who saw a man matching Reist’s description on the L line early Friday morning to speak up and contact police.

