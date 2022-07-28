Entertainment
Billie Eilish and a team of stars celebrate Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee at the Hollywood Bowl – Orange County Register
Billie Eilish beamed to the Hollywood Bowl audience on Wednesday for a star-studded show billed as a tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra.
And of course, the 20-year-old electropop singer and Coachella headliner might have seemed like the odd lead singer of a lineup that also included jazz singer Dianne Reeves, soul singer Bettye LaVette and Broadway musical star Brian Stokes Mitchell.
But Sinatra and Lee’s songs are beloved standards in part because they’re open to reinterpretation by any talented singer. And Eilish, despite her age, is a powerful talent who clearly knows and reveres her musical elders.
“It really is such an honor for me to do this,” she said at the end of “Fever,” one of Lee’s signature hits. “Peggy Lee changed my life. Frank Sinatra changed my life. And I’m so honored to be here.
On “Fever,” Eilish was backed only by jazz bassist Christian McBride, who also served as musical director and emcee for the show.
For her second song, Eilish dueted with New Wave Blondie’s Debbie Harry, on “Is That All There Is?” another of Lee’s classics. Backed by the Count Basie Orchestra and a string section, it was a moving end to a great musical evening.
Sing Sinatra
The show opened with an hour of songs by Sinatra, who debuted at the Hollywood Bowl in 1943 and became the first pop group to perform there.
The Count Basie Orchestra opened the set with an instrumental version of “Jealous Lover” before Carmen Bradford, the last singer Basie hired before his death in 1984, sang “The Shadow Of Your Smile”.
“I’m pretty sure I’m the only singer on this stage who’s had dinner with Frank Sinatra in his dressing room,” she told the audience before breaking into the song. “We ate chicken soup and it was delicious.”
Dianne Reeves came next with the first of her five songs on the show, singing a beautiful languorous voice on “Stella By Starlight.” For “September In The Rain”, she was accompanied only by McBride, following her bass solo with a scat vocal solo.
“I have to follow this?” singer Seth MacFarlane said with a smile and a nod as he stepped out to sing next. “You couldn’t put me up after Kid Rock?” Good God, that was amazing.
MacFarlane, in addition to his best-known work on both sides of the camera in television and film, is a talented singer with a Sinatra-like sound evident on his two songs, which included the classic “In The Wee Small Hours of the Morning”. .”
McBride introduced each new segment with a bit of history or a trivia or two about the music and the performers. The 1967 album “Francis Albert Sinatra & Antnio Carlos Jobim” is considered by many to be Sinatra’s greatest jazz album, he told the audience before Gretchen Parlato arrived to sing a pair of standards from bossa nova, “Desafinado” and “Quiet Nights (Corcovado)” from this album.
Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell delighted audiences with a pair of songs, including an energetic and catchy version of “Luck Be A Lady.”
After Reeves returned for a jaw-dropping rendition of “One For My Baby,” a vintage TV clip of Sinatra and Lee singing “Nice Work If You Can Get It” crept into a closing duet of Reeves and Mitchell on the same song.
Leave it with Lee
After Bradford opened the second half of the show with an energetic version of “It’s A Good Day”, the bulk of the songs by Lee, who made his Bowl debut in 1954, were performed by soul singer Bettye LaVette and rock singer Debbie Harry, with four songs each.
LaVette’s slinky version on “Black Coffee” again used McBride’s bass as the backbone of the arrangement before pianist John Beasley and trumpeter and drummer Basie joined in. It’s a great bluesy track and one of the best of the night.
Harry started with one of Lee’s early hits, “Why Don’t You Do Right?” which sold over a million copies, helped in part by his performance of the song with the Benny Goodman Orchestra in the 1943 film “Stage Door Canteen”.
Where LaVette’s voice had a bit of rasp and growl on songs like “He’s a Tramp,” which Lee recorded for Disney’s animated film “Lady and the Tramp,” Harry’s voice landed. with a light and airy presence on “I Get Ideas” and “Let’s Love”, the latter song from 1974 written, arranged and produced for Lee by Paul McCartney.
Eilish was cleverly placed as the last singer of the evening. Judging by the number of screams and cameras that erupted the minute she arrived, there were a lot of fans there, mostly, if not entirely, for her performance.
With jet black hair and an oversized tuxedo jacket, she was dressed for the occasion and, as already noted, seemed thrilled to be there. “Fever” suited her vocals perfectly, and at the end, she and McBride, who had accompanied her on bass, hugged.
Earlier, McBride had acknowledged the presence in the audience of legendary songwriter Mike Stoller, who wrote Lee’s 1969 hit “Is That All There Is?” with his writing partner Jerry Leiber. As Eilish and Harry did their version of it to close the show on Wednesday, you had to understand that he was as happy with the night as the rest of the cheering crowd clearly was.
