The Last Airbender Adds Original Cabbage Guy Actor





Following the closure of production on theAvatar: The Last Airbender series, Collider brings word that Netflix has welcomed the addition of James Sie, who is known as the original voice actor for the fan-favorite unnamed supporting character, the Cabbage Merchant. The merchants’ cabbage cart is always comically destroyed during various fight scenes throughout the anime series. Sie is set to reprise her role in the upcoming live-action series adaptation for Netflix. Besides the original anime series, Sie also voiced the character of the Cabbage Merchants’ Son in Avatar: Legend of Korra. He has worked as a voice actor since the early 2000s. His other anime TV credits include Justice League Unlimited, Jackie Chan Adventures,What’s New Scooby-Doo?,Danny Phantom,king of the hill,The replacements,Batman: The Brave and the Boldand more. RELATED: Nickelodeon Reveals Characters for First Avatar: The Airbender’s Last Animated Photo Based on Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series,Avatar: The Last Airbender will be directed by Filipino-Canadian actor Gordon Cormier (The stall) like Aang, Kiawentiio (Anne with an E) as Katara, Ian Ousley (Physical) like Sokka, and Dallas Liu (PEN15) like Zuko. Joining them are Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao. Additional cast includes Elizabeth Yu (All my Love) as Princess Azula, Maria Zhang as Warrior Kyoshi Suki, CS Lee as Avatar Roku, Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, A Martinez as Pakku, Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu) as Avatar Kyoshi, Tamlyn Tomita (Cobra Kai) as Yukari, and Casey Camp-Horinek (Reservation dogs) as Big Big. RELATED: Yu Yu Hakusho’s Live-Action Adaptation Casts Hiei and Kurama The live-action series comes from sleepy hollows Albert Kim, who is the showrunner, writer and executive producer. In her personal letter to fans, Kim went on to emphasize the importance of authenticity and representation, as well as the project’s enormous responsibility to deliver a story that showcases Asian and Indigenous characters. The Netflixs Avatar: The Last Airbender The series is produced by Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. It is directed by Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jabba Raisaini, with Goi and Liang also serving as executive producers.

