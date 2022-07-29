Sydney Sweeney says Hollywood doesn’t pay like it used to

A starring role in an Emmy-nominated TV show doesn’t pay what it used to pay. Sydney Sweeney, star of HBO hits Euphoria and white lotus is not shy to talk about his money problems.

From the outside, Hollywood starlets seem basically carefree. It’s hard to imagine any of the actresses or pop stars starring in these sleeping pills vogue beauty tips videos insist on budgeting. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney, 24, argues that fame isn’t always as carefree as it seems. Stars, who knew they were like us?

Hollywood doesn’t pay like it used to

They don’t pay actors anymore like they used to, and with streamers you don’t get residuals anymore, Sweeney said in the Hollywood journalist interview.

Sweeney was reportedly paid $25,000 per episode in the first season of Euphoriaaccording Celebrities of the world. By comparison, Jennifer Aniston was paid around $22,500 per episode during the first season of Friends (which is almost $39,000 today if you take inflation into account). These days, every main cast member of Friends still earns $20 million a year from rerun residuals.

Sure, Friends was a network mega hit, and Euphoria is a prestige television with a smaller audience (although its most-watched HBO series after game of thrones). But it’s unlikely that Sweeney will ever enjoy that kind of financial success due to the rise of streaming services.

While actors with shows on streamers receive a residual payment, it’s a flat rate that’s not proportional to the number of people watching. There is no residue in the traditional sense because the show is not aired. So what we want is higher fees based on views, TV writer Brenden Gallagher explained of streaming shows in a Tweeter.

But Sweeney has yet to wear the trappings of stardom. Certainly she could buy a 3 million dollar house in the hollywood hillsbut she said the Hollywood journalist paying his team of lawyers, managers, agents and publicists costs more than his mortgage.

In order to make ends meet, she turned to business deals, becoming an ambassador for the MiuMiu brand and the face of an Armani beauty campaign. If I did the right thing, I couldn’t pay for my life in Los Angeles. I take business because I have to, she said.

Still, she is worried about her future and how she might one day support a hypothetical family. Sweeney wanted to be a young mom, she said in the Journalist interview, but acknowledges that it is not a popular route in the entertainment industry.

I was afraid that if I didn’t work there would be no money and no child support that I would have,” she said.

Sweeney also doesn’t want to lose the momentum she’s built over the past five years, and she’s not financially stable enough to take an extended break. If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have any income to cover that, she said during the interview. I have no one to support me, no one to turn to to pay my bills or call for help.

As a starlet who grew up in a lower-middle-class family, she built a career in Hollywood without any connections, and that’s increasingly rare these days. Over the past two years, people have revealed on social media that they were for some reason surprised that people got to Hollywood through nepotism.

Everyone loves the story of an artist who makes it by himself. But the reality is that the struggle to become famous also includes the difficulty of paying rent or a mortgage in a big city like LA.