Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney says Hollywood doesn’t pay like it used to
A starring role in an Emmy-nominated TV show doesn’t pay what it used to pay. Sydney Sweeney, star of HBO hits Euphoria and white lotus is not shy to talk about his money problems.
From the outside, Hollywood starlets seem basically carefree. It’s hard to imagine any of the actresses or pop stars starring in these sleeping pills vogue beauty tips videos insist on budgeting. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney, 24, argues that fame isn’t always as carefree as it seems. Stars, who knew they were like us?
Hollywood doesn’t pay like it used to
They don’t pay actors anymore like they used to, and with streamers you don’t get residuals anymore, Sweeney said in the Hollywood journalist interview.
Sweeney was reportedly paid $25,000 per episode in the first season of Euphoriaaccording Celebrities of the world. By comparison, Jennifer Aniston was paid around $22,500 per episode during the first season of Friends (which is almost $39,000 today if you take inflation into account). These days, every main cast member of Friends still earns $20 million a year from rerun residuals.
Sure, Friends was a network mega hit, and Euphoria is a prestige television with a smaller audience (although its most-watched HBO series after game of thrones). But it’s unlikely that Sweeney will ever enjoy that kind of financial success due to the rise of streaming services.
While actors with shows on streamers receive a residual payment, it’s a flat rate that’s not proportional to the number of people watching. There is no residue in the traditional sense because the show is not aired. So what we want is higher fees based on views, TV writer Brenden Gallagher explained of streaming shows in a Tweeter.
But Sweeney has yet to wear the trappings of stardom. Certainly she could buy a 3 million dollar house in the hollywood hillsbut she said the Hollywood journalist paying his team of lawyers, managers, agents and publicists costs more than his mortgage.
In order to make ends meet, she turned to business deals, becoming an ambassador for the MiuMiu brand and the face of an Armani beauty campaign. If I did the right thing, I couldn’t pay for my life in Los Angeles. I take business because I have to, she said.
Still, she is worried about her future and how she might one day support a hypothetical family. Sweeney wanted to be a young mom, she said in the Journalist interview, but acknowledges that it is not a popular route in the entertainment industry.
I was afraid that if I didn’t work there would be no money and no child support that I would have,” she said.
Sweeney also doesn’t want to lose the momentum she’s built over the past five years, and she’s not financially stable enough to take an extended break. If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have any income to cover that, she said during the interview. I have no one to support me, no one to turn to to pay my bills or call for help.
As a starlet who grew up in a lower-middle-class family, she built a career in Hollywood without any connections, and that’s increasingly rare these days. Over the past two years, people have revealed on social media that they were for some reason surprised that people got to Hollywood through nepotism.
Everyone loves the story of an artist who makes it by himself. But the reality is that the struggle to become famous also includes the difficulty of paying rent or a mortgage in a big city like LA.
Sign up for theMakeshift Features mailing list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/2022/07/28/sydney-sweeney-cant-afford-la-on-actors-salary/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Pakistani star’s first look at Toronto Title What’s love got to do with it? Revealed (EXCLUSIVE) July 28, 2022
- What’s New to Eat at Hollywood Casino at Greektown July 28, 2022
- Olivia Cooke sparkles in a Thom Browne dress at the launch of House of Dragon – WWD July 28, 2022
- Genetic heart disease can only be cured in the “decisive moment” | Heart disease July 28, 2022
- Sports world reacts to Donald Trump’s comments July 28, 2022