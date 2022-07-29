Oscars 2023 Best Actor Predictions





2023 OSCAR PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTOR

BEST ACTOR PRICE PREDICTION COMMENT: The first images have dropped for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” with Brendan Fraser starting what looks to be the comeback story of the year for A24. Read more: Variety Circuit of rewards Oscars Prediction Center More soon. Read more: Variety Awards Circuit Emmys Prediction Center 2022 Category Winner: Will Smith, “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) ALL CONTAINERS AND PRICE RANKINGS : And the expected nominees are: Rank Last name Film Distributer 1 Hugh Jackman “The son” Sony Pictures Classics Peter’s busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is turned upside down when his ex-wife Kate shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas. 2 Brendan Fraser “The whale” A24 A reclusive English teacher with severe obesity tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. 3 Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics An English adaptation of the screenplay of “Ikiru” (1952), set in London in the 1950s. 4 Daniel Gimenez Cacho “Bardo (or false chronicle of a handful of truths)” netflix The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico. 5 Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros. Biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while having a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Next in line 6 Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon Boxes left out for people to drop off their unwanted babies anonymously. seven Adam Driver “White Noise” netflix “White Noise” depicts a contemporary American family’s attempts to navigate the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. . 8 Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” netflix Follows a veteran detective who investigates the murders, aided by a detail-oriented young cadet who would later become world-renowned author, Edgar Allan Poe. 9 Jeremy Pope “The Inspection” A24 Based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton. ten Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick Paramount Pictures After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete Mitchell is in his place, pushing the boundaries as a brave test pilot and dodging the rank advancement that would put him at risk. earth. Other top contenders 11 Colin Farrel “The Banshees of Inisherin” Projector images 12 Harry Styles “My Policeman” Amazon Studios 13 Colin Firth* “Empire of Light” Projector images 14 Christian Bale Amsterdam 20th century workshops 15 Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures 16 Duke Winston* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” marvel studios 17 Jim Parson “Spoiler alert: the hero dies” Focus characteristics 18 Paul Mescal “After Sun” A24 19 Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Movies 20 Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia Also in the running 21 Billy Eichner “Brothers” Universal images 22 tom hank “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures 23 Adam Sandler “Hustle” netflix 24 Daniel Craig “Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn” netflix 25 Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” netflix 26 Kelvin Harrison Jr. ” Knight “ Projector images 27 Marc Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics 28 Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon 29 Hae-il Park “Departure Decision” Wrong 30 Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films Other Reward Opportunities 31 Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal images 32 Patton Oswalt “I love my father” Magnolia Pictures 33 Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of the Water” 20th century workshops 34 Steve Coogan “The Lost King” Warner Bros. 35 Ricardo Darin “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios 36 Viggo Mortensen “Future Crimes” Neon 37 Zac Efron “The Greatest Beer Race Ever” Apple Original Movies 38 Cooper Raiff “Really Smooth Cha Cha” Apple Original Movies 39 Jack O’Connell “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” netflix 40 Brad Pitt* “Babylon” Paramount Pictures Possible unranked competitors — Aaron Peter* “Brother” No distribution in the United States — Adam Sandler “Hustle” netflix — Adam Sandler “Astronaut” netflix — Alexander Skarsgard “The Nordic” Focus characteristics — Antonio Banderas “Official Competition” IFC Films — Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Benedict Cumberbatch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” marvel studios — Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics — Billy Eichner “Brothers” Universal images — brad pitt “High-speed train” Sony Pictures — Brad Pitt* “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Brendan Fraser “The whale” A24 — Brendan Gleeson* “The Banshees of Inisherin” Projector images — Brian Cox “Prisoner’s Daughter” No distribution in the United States — Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films — Casey Affleck “Wild Dreaming” No distribution in the United States — Chris Evans “The Gray Man” netflix — Chris Evans “Light year” Pixar — Chris Hemsworth “Thor: Love and Thunder” marvel studios — Christian Bale Amsterdam 20th century workshops — Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” netflix — Colin Farrel “After Yang” A24 — Colin Farrel “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Colin Farrel “The Banshees of Inisherin” Projector images — Colin Firth* “Empire of Light” Projector images — Cooper Raiff “Really Smooth Cha Cha” Apple Original Movies — Daniel Craig “Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn” netflix — Daniel Gimenez Cacho “Bardo (or false chronicle of a handful of truths)” netflix — Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal images — David Earl “Brian and Charles” Focus characteristics — Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Dwayne Johnson “Black Adam” Warner Bros. — Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” netflix — Eden Dambrine “Close” A24 — Elio Germano “The Ant Lord” No distribution in the United States — Ethan Hawke* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Movies — Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Movies — Finn Wolfhard “When you’re done saving the world” A24 — Gabrielle LaPelle “The Fabelmans” Universal images — George Clooney “Ticket to Paradise” Universal images — Geza Röhrig “Way of the Wind” No distribution in the United States — Gregory Mann Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro netflix — Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Harry Styles “My Policeman” Amazon Studios — Hugh Jackman “The son” Sony Pictures Classics — Idris Elba “Three thousand years of nostalgia” MGM/United Artists release — Jack O’Connell “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” netflix — Jake Gyllenhaal “Ambulance” Universal images — Jalyn Room* “Until” Release of Orion/United Artists — Ji Min Park “Return to Seoul” Sony Pictures Classics — Jim Parson “Spoiler alert: the hero dies” Focus characteristics — Jo Koy “Easter Sunday” Universal images — Joel Edgerton “The Stranger” Broadcast Movies — Justin Chatwin “The Walk” vertical entertainment — Kelvin Harrison Jr. ” Knight “ Projector images — Lamar Johnson* “Brother” No distribution in the United States — Marin Grigore “NMR” IFC Films — Marc Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics — Matthias Schweighofer “The Swimmers” netflix — Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia — Michael Banks Repeta “The Time of Armageddon” Focus characteristics — NT Rama Rao Jr. “RRR” Raftar Creations — Nicolas Hoult “The menu” Projector images — Nicholas Cage “The Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films — Nicholas Cage “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lions Gate — Owen Teague “The History of Montana” Bleecker Street — Hae-il Park “Departure Decision” Wrong — pascal greggory ” A nice morning “ Sony Pictures Classics — Patton Oswalt “I love my father” Magnolia Pictures — Paul Mescal “After Sun” A24 — Ralph Fiennes “The Forgiven” Roadside attractions — Ralph Fiennes* “The menu” Projector images — Ricardo Darin “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios — RJ Cyler “Emergency” Amazon Studios — Robert Pattinson “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Ryan Gosling “The Gray Man” netflix — Sam Rockwell “See how they work” Projector images — Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of the Water” 20th century workshops — Sebastien Maniscalco “About My Father” Lions Gate — Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon — Say Dirisu “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street — Steve Coogan “The Lost King” Warner Bros. — Taj Atwal “What’s love got to do with it?” No distribution in the United States — Timothée Chalamet “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists release — Tom Burk “The Wonder” netflix — Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick Paramount Pictures — tom hank “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures — Viggo Mortensen “Future Crimes” Neon — Viggo Mortensen* “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Vincent Lindon “Both Sides of the Blade” IFC Films — Will Ferrell “Fiery” Apple Original Movies — Duke Winston* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” marvel studios — Zac Efron “The Greatest Beer Race Ever” Apple Original Movies — Zacharie Levi “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Warner Bros. Oscars 2023 Predictions About the Oscars (Oscars) The Oscars, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the motion picture industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen sections are represented among the approximately 10,000 members. The branches are Actors, Associates, Casting Directors, Cinematographers, Costume Designers, Directors, Documentaries, Executives, Film Editors, Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists, Marketing and Public Relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artist reps), music, producers, production design, animated shorts and features, sound, visual effects, and writers. The 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater and broadcast live Sunday, March 12, 2022 on ABC

