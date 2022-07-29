Connect with us

Oscars 2023 Best Actor Predictions

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits.

UPDATED: July 28, 2022

2023 OSCAR PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTOR

PRICE PREDICTION COMMENT:

The first images have dropped for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” with Brendan Fraser starting what looks to be the comeback story of the year for A24.

2022 Category Winner: Will Smith, “King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

ALL CONTAINERS AND PRICE RANKINGS:

And the expected nominees are:
RankLast nameFilmDistributer
1Hugh Jackman“The son”Sony Pictures Classics
Peter’s busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is turned upside down when his ex-wife Kate shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
2Brendan Fraser“The whale”A24
A reclusive English teacher with severe obesity tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.
3Bill Nighy“Living”Sony Pictures Classics
An English adaptation of the screenplay of “Ikiru” (1952), set in London in the 1950s.
4Daniel Gimenez Cacho“Bardo (or false chronicle of a handful of truths)”netflix
The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico.
5Austin Butler“Elvis”Warner Bros.
Biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while having a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Next in line
6Song Kang-ho“Broker”Neon
Boxes left out for people to drop off their unwanted babies anonymously.
sevenAdam Driver“White Noise”netflix
“White Noise” depicts a contemporary American family’s attempts to navigate the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. .
8Christian Bale“The Pale Blue Eye”netflix
Follows a veteran detective who investigates the murders, aided by a detail-oriented young cadet who would later become world-renowned author, Edgar Allan Poe.
9Jeremy Pope“The Inspection”A24
Based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton.
tenTom CruiseTop Gun: MaverickParamount Pictures
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete Mitchell is in his place, pushing the boundaries as a brave test pilot and dodging the rank advancement that would put him at risk. earth.
Other top contenders
11Colin Farrel“The Banshees of Inisherin”Projector images
12Harry Styles“My Policeman”Amazon Studios
13Colin Firth*“Empire of Light”Projector images
14Christian BaleAmsterdam20th century workshops
15Diego Calva“Babylon”Paramount Pictures
16Duke Winston*“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”marvel studios
17Jim Parson“Spoiler alert: the hero dies”Focus characteristics
18Paul Mescal“After Sun”A24
19Ewan McGregor*“Raymond & Ray”Apple Original Movies
20Mehdi Bajestani“Holy Spider”Utopia
Also in the running
21Billy Eichner“Brothers”Universal images
22tom hank“A Man Called Otto”Sony Pictures
23Adam Sandler“Hustle”netflix
24Daniel Craig“Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn”netflix
25Eddie Redmayne“The Good Nurse”netflix
26Kelvin Harrison Jr.” Knight “Projector images
27Marc Rylance“The Phantom of the Open”Sony Pictures Classics
28Harris Dickinson“Triangle of Sadness”Neon
29Hae-il Park“Departure Decision”Wrong
30Caleb Landry Jones“Nitram”IFC Films
Other Reward Opportunities
31Daniel Kaluuya“Nope”Universal images
32Patton Oswalt“I love my father”Magnolia Pictures
33Sam Worthington“Avatar: The Way of the Water”20th century workshops
34Steve Coogan“The Lost King”Warner Bros.
35Ricardo Darin“Argentina, 1985”Amazon Studios
36Viggo Mortensen“Future Crimes”Neon
37Zac Efron“The Greatest Beer Race Ever”Apple Original Movies
38Cooper Raiff“Really Smooth Cha Cha”Apple Original Movies
39Jack O’Connell“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”netflix
40Brad Pitt*“Babylon”Paramount Pictures
Possible unranked competitors
Aaron Peter*“Brother”No distribution in the United States
Adam Sandler“Hustle”netflix
Adam Sandler“Astronaut”netflix
Alexander Skarsgard“The Nordic”Focus characteristics
Antonio Banderas“Official Competition”IFC Films
Austin Butler“Elvis”Warner Bros.
Benedict Cumberbatch“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”marvel studios
Bill Nighy“Living”Sony Pictures Classics
Billy Eichner“Brothers”Universal images
brad pitt“High-speed train”Sony Pictures
Brad Pitt*“Babylon”Paramount Pictures
Brendan Fraser“The whale”A24
Brendan Gleeson*“The Banshees of Inisherin”Projector images
Brian Cox“Prisoner’s Daughter”No distribution in the United States
Caleb Landry Jones“Nitram”IFC Films
Casey Affleck“Wild Dreaming”No distribution in the United States
Chris Evans“The Gray Man”netflix
Chris Evans“Light year”Pixar
Chris Hemsworth“Thor: Love and Thunder”marvel studios
Christian BaleAmsterdam20th century workshops
Christian Bale“The Pale Blue Eye”netflix
Colin Farrel“After Yang”A24
Colin Farrel“Thirteen Lives”Amazon Studios/MGM
Colin Farrel“The Banshees of Inisherin”Projector images
Colin Firth*“Empire of Light”Projector images
Cooper Raiff“Really Smooth Cha Cha”Apple Original Movies
Daniel Craig“Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn”netflix
Daniel Gimenez Cacho“Bardo (or false chronicle of a handful of truths)”netflix
Daniel Kaluuya“Nope”Universal images
David Earl“Brian and Charles”Focus characteristics
Diego Calva“Babylon”Paramount Pictures
Dwayne Johnson“Black Adam”Warner Bros.
Eddie Redmayne“The Good Nurse”netflix
Eden Dambrine“Close”A24
Elio Germano“The Ant Lord”No distribution in the United States
Ethan Hawke*“Raymond & Ray”Apple Original Movies
Ewan McGregor*“Raymond & Ray”Apple Original Movies
Finn Wolfhard“When you’re done saving the world”A24
Gabrielle LaPelle“The Fabelmans”Universal images
George Clooney“Ticket to Paradise”Universal images
Geza Röhrig“Way of the Wind”No distribution in the United States
Gregory MannPinocchio by Guillermo del Toronetflix
Harris Dickinson“Triangle of Sadness”Neon
Harry Styles“My Policeman”Amazon Studios
Hugh Jackman“The son”Sony Pictures Classics
Idris Elba“Three thousand years of nostalgia”MGM/United Artists release
Jack O’Connell“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”netflix
Jake Gyllenhaal“Ambulance”Universal images
Jalyn Room*“Until”Release of Orion/United Artists
Ji Min Park“Return to Seoul”Sony Pictures Classics
Jim Parson“Spoiler alert: the hero dies”Focus characteristics
Jo Koy“Easter Sunday”Universal images
Joel Edgerton“The Stranger”Broadcast Movies
Justin Chatwin“The Walk”vertical entertainment
Kelvin Harrison Jr.” Knight “Projector images
Lamar Johnson*“Brother”No distribution in the United States
Marin Grigore“NMR”IFC Films
Marc Rylance“The Phantom of the Open”Sony Pictures Classics
Matthias Schweighofer“The Swimmers”netflix
Mehdi Bajestani“Holy Spider”Utopia
Michael Banks Repeta“The Time of Armageddon”Focus characteristics
NT Rama Rao Jr.“RRR”Raftar Creations
Nicolas Hoult“The menu”Projector images
Nicholas Cage“The Butcher’s Crossing”Saban Films
Nicholas Cage“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”Lions Gate
Owen Teague“The History of Montana”Bleecker Street
Hae-il Park“Departure Decision”Wrong
pascal greggory” A nice morning “Sony Pictures Classics
Patton Oswalt“I love my father”Magnolia Pictures
Paul Mescal“After Sun”A24
Ralph Fiennes“The Forgiven”Roadside attractions
Ralph Fiennes*“The menu”Projector images
Ricardo Darin“Argentina, 1985”Amazon Studios
RJ Cyler“Emergency”Amazon Studios
Robert Pattinson“The Batman”Warner Bros.
Ryan Gosling“The Gray Man”netflix
Sam Rockwell“See how they work”Projector images
Sam Worthington“Avatar: The Way of the Water”20th century workshops
Sebastien Maniscalco“About My Father”Lions Gate
Song Kang-ho“Broker”Neon
Say Dirisu“Mr. Malcolm’s List”Bleecker Street
Steve Coogan“The Lost King”Warner Bros.
Taj Atwal“What’s love got to do with it?”No distribution in the United States
Timothée Chalamet“Bones and All”MGM/United Artists release
Tom Burk“The Wonder”netflix
Tom CruiseTop Gun: MaverickParamount Pictures
tom hank“A Man Called Otto”Sony Pictures
Viggo Mortensen“Future Crimes”Neon
Viggo Mortensen*“Thirteen Lives”Amazon Studios/MGM
Vincent Lindon“Both Sides of the Blade”IFC Films
Will Ferrell“Fiery”Apple Original Movies
Duke Winston*“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”marvel studios
Zac Efron“The Greatest Beer Race Ever”Apple Original Movies
Zacharie Levi“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”Warner Bros.

Oscars 2023 Predictions

About the Oscars (Oscars)

The Oscars, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the motion picture industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen sections are represented among the approximately 10,000 members. The branches are Actors, Associates, Casting Directors, Cinematographers, Costume Designers, Directors, Documentaries, Executives, Film Editors, Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists, Marketing and Public Relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artist reps), music, producers, production design, animated shorts and features, sound, visual effects, and writers.

  • The 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater and broadcast live Sunday, March 12, 2022 on ABC

