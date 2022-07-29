“Something for Everyone” at the Auglaize County Fair this year





WAPAKONETA – On Sunday, 170 years of tradition will be celebrated as the Auglaize County Fair kicks off this year’s 7-day race, bringing rides, livestock displays, live music and other entertainment to the park. Wapakoneta County shows Sunday through August 6. Doors will open at 8 a.m. each day and the festivities will officially begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday noon. Steve Bushman, chairman of the Auglaize County Fairgrounds Board, said there is a full lineup of attractions for all ages this year. “We have a lot to do for all family members,” he said. The rides will open shortly after the grand opening and will be open all week. Daily passes will cost $20, but can be purchased for $15 during a presale that runs through Saturday. Individual ride tickets will also be available for purchase, and children can ride for free on Tuesdays. Much of the festivities will center on the grandstand, where spectators will congregate throughout the week to enjoy a wide range of entertainment offerings. This year’s schedule begins Sunday at 5 p.m. with a cheerleading competition that will wrap up the first day of the fair. The action continues Monday at 7 p.m. with drag racing, followed by two nights of harness racing taking place Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. Later in the week, a demolition derby will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. A rodeo will take place Friday at 7 p.m., and this year’s lineup concludes with a tractor draw Saturday night at 7 p.m. The action will not be limited to the grandstand; other events will be held throughout the week in the entertainment and gospel tents. Highlights include the children’s tractor pull on Monday and the annual T-102 Country Star Playoff singing competition on Wednesday, both beginning at 7 p.m. in the entertainment tent. The gospel tent will feature live music throughout the week. The 170th anniversary celebration of the Auglaize County Fair brings back childhood memories and a sense of intergenerational tradition for those involved. “I’ve been going to the fair since I was a kid,” Bushman said, adding that his own kids “can’t wait” for the fair to happen every year. “One hundred and seventy years…that speaks for itself,” he said. Childhood memories of long-time visitors will be rekindled by a wide range of traditional fair-trade foods sold by local vendors. “From fries and elephant ears to tenderloins and Italian sausage, there’s something for everyone,” Bushman said. Another annual tradition, the Junior Fair livestock auctions will be held Friday and Saturday in the Piehl Arena. Goats, steers, rabbits, sheep, poultry and pigs will be available for auction. Bushman said there was a “really good lineup for the Junior Fair exhibit” this year. General admission tickets for this year’s fair are $8, and children 12 and under will be admitted free. Admission includes all free entertainment in the entertainment tent, gospel tent and grandstand events. A season pass for the whole week can also be purchased for $30. There will be several days offering reduced admission fees. Seniors over 60 will be admitted for $5 on Mondays and Saturdays, and veterans will be admitted free on Thursdays. A full schedule of events and a list of this year’s offerings can be found on the Auglaize County Fairgrounds website. Five-year-old Hailey Willrath, left, Hannah Klein, 9, and Rylee Willrath, 7, wash a calf at the 2020 Auglaize County Fair. Eight-year-old Aurora Lynn enjoys a ride during the 2021 Auglaize County Fair. Wapakoneta’s Thea Steinke gets ready for kid’s tractor pull-ups with Stuart Epperson on Shoestring Showdown at the 2021 Auglaize County Fair.

