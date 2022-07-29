Best Movies About Real Hollywood Scandals

Working in Hollywood is far from walking a flowery path, and the general public is aware of it. The things some people would do to reach the top and live their American dreams would surely send shivers down our spines if they were all found out. Perhaps the biggest Hollywood scandal of modern times concerns, as pointed out BBC, Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse of young actresses. Due to the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, it’s a first shocker when scandals like this break out. Even more annoying is the complicity of others in the industry.







In the same vein as true detective and biographical films, films about Hollywood scandals are not uncommon. In fact, the Weinstein scandal will be uncovered in the next film She says, starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the New York Times reporters who first exposed the story. Indeed, it has become a genre in its own right. Let’s take a look at eight movies that turned Hollywood scandals into spectacle.

8 Dear Mom (1981)

Paramount Pictures

Although Dear Mum ended up being a commercial failure, it gathered a cult following over the years. The film is a biographical psychological drama based on an exposé written by Hollywood actress Christina Crawford. The plot tells the story of his relationship with his abusive and manipulative mother Joan Crawford. It didn’t gain as much popularity back then, probably because of its bizarre script and very active performances, but it makes you re-examine how Hollywood actresses were (and still are in some cases) treated. and abused, even by their own families. . If you decide to watch it, know that it can be quite stressful and triggering for some.

seven Chaplin (1992)

Carolco Pictures

With Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role, Chaplin is a biographical drama about the life of British actor and comedian Charlie Chaplin. As usual, Downey worked wonders in his role and received praise for his performance. What’s interesting about the film is that instead of glorifying the comedian, they decided to address topics like his hobby of dating and seducing underage girls and his stay at the asylum in his mother. Controversial topics were played brilliantly by the actor, and it’s a reminder that Downey already had a thriving career before he joined the MCU as Tony Stark.

6 Norma Jean and Marilyn (1996)

HBO Pictures

Norma Jean and Marilyn was a made-for-TV biographical drama loosely based on the book Norma Jean: My Secret Life with Marilyn Monroe written by Hollywood actor Ted Jordan, who claimed to have a long-term relationship with the iconic actress. The story itself is very fictional, featuring both Norma Jean (her real self) and Marilyn (her on-screen persona) in dreamlike sequences. What’s sad about the film is that it once again focused on Marilyn’s alleged relationships rather than important issues, such as her struggles with endometriosis, depression, and the disorder of social anxiety. This once again shows how big industries like Hollywood deal with women’s pain.





5 Frances (1982)

Universal images

Praised as one of her greatest performances of all time, Jessica Lange stars as Frances Farmer, a 1930s Hollywood actress. french focuses on Farmer’s life, from his high school days and abusive relationship with his mother to his short-lived Hollywood career due to his mental illness and institutionalization, and, significantly, what happened next. passed when she finally came out. The actress stripped it all down solely because of her personal demons, and her story is considered one of Hollywood’s greatest tragedies. The 1930s were a turbulent time and mental health had no place in any of the industries. Instead, the tabloids chose to tell their own story and didn’t give him the chance to tell his own story.

4 Hollywoodland (2006)

Focus characteristics

Although this is a fictional account of what happened in real life, Hollywoodland is a drama film centered on the death of 1950s actor George Reeves, played by Ben Affleck. It follows a detective as he interviews those closest to Reeves and attempts to determine the cause of death and who really killed him. Reeves was known for playing Superman on TV and was found dead shot in the head at the height of his career. Police ruled it a suicide, but there was something sketchy about the whole incident. Hollywoodland depicts the complicated relationship actors have with sudden fame and the depression it can bring.

3 The Cat’s Meow (2001)

Lions Gate

Who would have thought that Hollywood had so many murder mysteries, right? The Cat’s Meow is yet another drama centered around the mysterious death of movie mogul Thomas H.Icne, which happened on a yacht with many other stars on board, such as actress Marion Davies (played by Kirsten Dunst) and William Randolph Hearst (played by Edward Herrmann). The truth of the story depicted in the film is not as significant considering how it happened almost a hundred years ago. What’s important is the turbulent depiction of Hollywood life and the chaos that surrounds it.

2 Bugsy (1991)

Mulholland Productions

Bugsy tells the controversial but very intriguing story of the love affair between Hollywood actress Virginia Hill and mob boss Bugsy Siegel. Although Hill’s career wasn’t as big as it could have been, she was known to be a sex worker for many gangsters, which is how she eventually met Bugsy. However, Hill was not a pretty girl standing right next to the man while they went about their business. She had her own brains to offer to support the many operations and even became the accounting manager. The film also depicts their tragic end, as they both died at a very young age.





1 Ed Wood (1994)

Touchstone Pictures

What would you expect from bringing Tim Burton and Johnny Depp together other than pure perfection? Ed Wood tells the story of the eponymous cult filmmaker when he was making his most popular films, as well as his relationship with actor Bela Lugosi. Although the film didn’t make as much money as expected, it became a cult classic thanks to Depp and Landau’s performances. The film downplays Wood’s interest and love for women’s clothing, but it still portrays gender expression beautifully.