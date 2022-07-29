Cover of Geena Davis’ book “Dying of Politeness”





Geena Davis, two-time Oscar winner, will publish a memoir on October 13 titled die of politeness (HarperOne), and Oprah Daily has the exclusive cover reveal. Davis is best known for roles such as Thelma in Thelma and Louise and Dottie Hinson in A league apartas well as for his Oscar-winning performance in the The accidental tourist, a 1988 film based on the novel by Anne Tyler. But like Thelma’s character, Davis writes badassery didn’t come naturally to her. She describes being raised by parents who were so polite they almost allowed the driver of a car they were a passenger in to veer into oncoming traffic because they didn’t want to criticize the man behind the wheel. But over time, with acting roles that emboldened her and role models that inspired her (not to mention becoming an expert archer), she not only continued to grow stronger and more confident in her personal and professional life, but also to become an agent of change in the wider world. Davis is now widely recognized for her tireless advocacy on behalf of women and girls as founder and president of the nonprofit Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which engages film and television creators to increase the percentage of female characters and to reduce gender stereotypes in media designed for children. Her work with the Institute earned her her second Oscar in 2020, the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Dying of politeness: a memoir I may have wanted to become an actor so fervently because I could use acting to fill the personality of someone confident in their abilities, someone I desperately wanted to be like in real life, Davis writes in the memoirs. Miraculously, the characters I’ve played have helped me transform, slowly, in spurts, into someone who can stand up for themselves. More from Oprah Daily The cover of the book was photographed by photographer Mark Seliger. This reinforces the theme that Davis’s tendency for much of his life was to play the role of the polite person, even when it might have been in his interest to speak up: To help! There is a bear sitting in front of me!!! And for fun, readers can also expect plenty of juicy tidbits on teammates like Dustin Hoffman, William Hurt, Jeff Goldblum, and yes, Brad Pitt, as well as some fascinating takes on, say, Susan Sarandon at who Davis credits as one of the most influential people in her life. I feel a pre-order coming…. Leigh Haber is the book editor for O, Oprah magazine, and the coordinator of the Oprahs Book Club. She also worked as a book editor for various publishing houses, where she acquired and edited books by Steve Martin, Alice Walker, Gloria Naylor, Al Gore, Richard Hell, Terry Gross and many others. In her spare time, she reads. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

