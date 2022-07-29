‘A Different World’ and ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor – Deadline





Mary Alice, Emmy-winning actress for I will fly away and a Tony winner for her performance in August Wilson’s 1987 Broadway production Fencesdied yesterday in New York. His age has been variously reported as 80, 84, and 86. His death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No further details were immediately available. Deaths in Hollywood and in the media in 2022: photo gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” actor Colman Domingo tweeted today. A prolific character actor on screen and on stage, and a pioneer in the portrayal of black actors on the Off Broadway and Broadway stages, Alice is perhaps best known to viewers for her two seasons as the character. main on NBC. Cosby Show spin off A different world, in which she played dorm manager Leticia “Lettie” Bostic. In 2003, she featured prominently in The matrix revolutionsportraying the Oracle, who imparts words of wisdom to Keanu Reeves’ Neo. On Broadway, Alice debuted as a stand-in in 1969 No place to be someonethen playing a starring role in a 1971 production. Her biggest hit on Broadway came in 1987, when she played Rose in the famous Fences. She won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for the performance. Viola Davis tweeted today, “You were one of the greatest actresses of all time!! Thank you for the work, the inspiration and thank you for Rose. Godspeed Queen. Later Broadway credits include The shadow box in 1994 and a Tony nominated performance in 1995 Have our say. Born Mary Alice Smith in Indianola, Mississippi, was working as a teacher in Chicago in the mid-1960s when she turned to acting, and by the early 1970s she was gaining prominence in New York’s Off Broadway theater community thanks to appearances at the notable place La MaMa. Her first screen role came in 1974, when she made her film debut in The education of Sonny Carson, and within a year she was beginning what was to be a long and prolific series of television appearances. In 1975, she gave memorable performances on Sanford and sons, good times and Policewoman. In 1976, Smith had his first film role in sparkled, playing Effie Williams, the mother of three girls who form a singing group a la Supremes. Although lambasted by critics, the musical drama launched the careers of Irene Cara, Lonette McKee, Dorian Harewood and Philip Michael Thomas. Sparkle, which arrived five years before the same-themed Broadway musical dream girlswas remade in 2012 as a vehicle for Jordin Sparks, with Whitney Houston playing the role of the mother. Alice will next appear on television in All My Children, The Women of Brewster Place, LA Law, Cosby, Touched by an Angel, Providence, Soul Food, Oz, Line of Duty, The Jury and 2005 kojak. Her performance as recurring character Marguerite Peck on I will fly away won her the 1993 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (she had been nominated in the same category the previous year). On the big screen, Alice has had roles in, among many others, The bonfire of vanities, Revivals, Malcolm X, Down in the Delta and The state of the shining sun. His performance as Oracle in 2003 The matrix revolutions was nominated for a Black Reel Award. Alice was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2000. She retired five years later. So much love and laughter with Mary Alice in our time in New York. An incredible model and definitely one of our best. Hello my Epathaaaaa — Jenifer Lewis (@JeniferLewis) July 28, 2022 RIP Mary Alice the original Rose Maxson. You were one of the greatest actresses of all time!! Thanks for the work, the inspiration and thanks for Rose. Divine Speed ​​Queen pic.twitter.com/Yv3CKGOrDE — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 28, 2022

