Mary Alice, veteran actress who won a Tony for Fences, has died

Mary Alice, who brought emotional depth and dignity to her performances on stage and screen, winning a Tony Award for August Wilsons play Fences and reaching an even wider audience through the Cosby Show spin-off A Different World, died July 27 at her home in Manhattan. . She was 85, according to the New York Police Department, although other sources suggest she could have been 80.

His death was confirmed by Lt. John Grimpel, a police department spokesman. Additional details were not immediately available.

A former secretary and elementary school teacher in Chicago, Ms. Alice began acting in her twenties, beginning with an all-black community theater production of Tennessee Williamss Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. It was escapism, she later told the Chicago Tribune. Escape. That’s why I first got into it. I was escaping from my surroundings as working class people.

Ms Alice went on to appear in nearly 60 films and TV shows, including as the mother of three talented singing sisters in the 1976 musical drama film Sparkle and as dorm manager Lettie Bostic in the first two seasons of A Different World, about life at a historically black college in Virginia.

She won an Emmy Award in 1993 for her supporting role in Ill Fly Away, an NBC period drama about race relations in the South, and later played the Prophetic Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions (2003), succeeding the late actress Gloria Foster, who originated the role.

But for the most part, she found the most interesting roles on stage. She was first widely known for her portrayal of Rose Maxson, the compassionate but beleaguered wife in the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1950s drama Fences, part of Wilsons 10-part Pittsburgh cycle, an exploration of race and class, of love and betrayal, through each decade of the 20th century.

August Wilson dies at 60; his plays on black life in the 20th century were among the most famous modern dramas

Opening on Broadway in 1987, the play ran for over a year, starring James Earl Jones as her husband, Troy, a bitter garbage collector who played Negro League baseball before serving time in prison. . The character of Mrs. Alice tries to hold the family together even as Troy reveals that another woman is about to have his child; defending himself in a meandering and self-righteous speech, he insists that he had simply wanted more from life. Then Rose cuts him off.

“Don’t you think I ever wanted anything else?” she said, her voice shaking. “Don’t you think I had dreams and hopes? And my life? And me?”

Ms Alice’s line caused outbursts from the crowd at some performances, according to a report from the New York Times, including cries of It’s true! or come on, girl! Newspaper theater critic Frank Rich wrote that Mrs. Alice’s performance emphasizes strength rather than self-pity, open anger over festering bitterness. The actress finds the spiritual quotient in the acceptance that accompanies Roses’ love for a bruised and deeply complicated man. It’s rare to find a wedding of any kind presented on stage with such poise.

Fences won four Tony Awards, including Best Actor for Jones and Best Featured Actress for Mrs. Alice, who found herself increasingly in demand.

She left the play to appear in A Different World I felt like I sold out, she later said, but returned to Broadway in 1995 to star as a feisty centenarian in Having Ours. word to say. Adapted by Emily Mann from an oral history bestseller, the play tells the story of Sadie and Bessie Delany, two sisters born in the late 19th century to a once-slave father who went on to successful careers in as a teacher and dentist, respectively.

Mrs. Alice played Bessie, who jokes that she and her sister, played by Gloria Foster, have turned 100 because we’ve never had husbands to worry about to death. The play ran for 317 performances and received three Tony nominations, including Best Actress for Ms. Alice, who saw the role as a rare chance to rise above the one-dimensional roles she felt were often given to more black performers. elderly, especially women.

Metaphysically, I know why I’m playing Dr. Bessie, she told The Washington Post. My temperament is very close to his. Very. This is what they call a sensitive child, who wears his emotions on his sleeve. She is outspoken, quick to anger. She finds it difficult to walk away from the things that are close to her heart. That description fits me with a T. There’s no middle ground for people like Bessie and me.

Mary Alice Smith was born in Indianola, Mississippi and raised in Chicago. She rarely spoke about her personal life, but said she modeled her performance in Fences in part on her mother and an aunt.

It was kind of a tribute to them and to the black women in my family who were never able to pursue their dreams, she said the temperature.

After graduating from Chicago Teachers College, she began working in education and moved to New York in 1967 with the intention of continuing to teach. Instead, friends persuaded her to audition for the new Negro Ensemble Company, which sought to promote a black alternative to the white-dominated theater scene. The company turned her down but assigned her to an acting class taught by Lloyd Richards, who later directed her in Fences.

I’m an actor today because of it, Ms Smith told the New York Daily News.

She dropped her surname, much to her father’s dismay, and by the mid-1970s she was appearing in episodes of Police Woman and Sanford and Son, with a starring role in the television adaptation of Phillip Hayes Deans play The Style of the Blind Pig. She also performed regularly in off-Broadway plays, winning an Obie Award in 1979 for her performance as Brutuss’ wife, Portia, in an all-black and Hispanic production of Julius Caesar.

Besides Fences, she starred on Broadway in two other Pulitzer-winning plays, a 1971 Charles Gordones production of No Place to Be Somebody and a 1994 Michael Cristofers revival of The Shadow Box.

On screen, she played Oprah Winfrey’s mother in the 1989 miniseries The Women of Brewster Place, based on Gloria Naylor’s novel about women struggling with poverty and sexual violence in a housing project. dilapidated. The following year she appeared in three films, including filmmaker Charles Burnetts’ critically acclaimed dark comedy To Sleep With Anger as a wife and mother whose family life is turned upside down by an old friend, played by Danny Glover. She was also a nurse alongside Robin Williams in Awakenings and the mother of a hit-and-run victim in The Bonfire of the Vanities.

Information about survivors was not immediately available.

Ms Alices later screen credits included roles in Spike Lees Malcolm X (1992), Clint Eastwoods A Perfect World (1993) and Maya Angelous Down in the Delta (1998), the only film directed by the famous poet. After appearing in the 2005 television remake of Kojak, she retired from acting.

Playing was a big sacrifice, she confided to the Tribune in 1986. I sometimes think that if I had continued to be a teacher, I would already be retired. The income would have been constant. But I didn’t want to teach like I do to play. This is my service in life. I’m supposed to use it.