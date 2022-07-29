@LatinaGolfers will enjoy an evening with @laphil’s Bollywood

Larry Johnson, a restaurant legend in !! He is now on our board at Fogo de Cho!! Also Neri Giachini, over 30 years as a commercial operator, our WEST COAST MANAGER! I’m always honored to learn from the best #restauranteur #business #hospitalityindustry
Sometimes simple gestures like introducing yourself can mean a lot to the other person. The family is not defined by our genes, it is built and maintained by love, care and consideration. Family isn’t just about going to restaurants, movies, or doing something fun together, it’s about being there every season. Showing up at important times helps provide much-needed moral support to your loved ones. Video Description: A little boy during graduation was visibly emotional as he thought they might not show up. But he becomes super thrilled after seeing his family. Her mood literally changed in seconds after glancing at her family. An example of the importance of showing up for your family.
Realistic Cake Designs Which do you prefer? #art #design #creativity [email protected]
It was a pleasure to participate alongside Sarah Brainard and Kevin Lorton in a panel on the future of Southern California attractions moderated by Carlos Eduardo Montenegro at the July meeting of the Travel & Tourism Marketing Associations. Thanks to City Experiences for the Marina Del Rey Marina Cruise! We agree: – New attraction content such as Universal Studio Tour’s Nope sets, Six Flags’ new Wonder Woman roller coaster, and Aquarium of the Pacific’s baby program are driving strong demand . – LA area attractions are fortunate to have the support and leadership of LA Tourism, Visit California and Cal Travel for their work to maintain a global presence, promotional strength and advocacy. LA continues to be a premier global destination that consistently delivers authentic experiences to delight visitors. – Although there have been significant disruptions in the trading market, some patterns show that a sustained recovery is well underway. Attractions, hotels, DMOs and operators are collaborating on the recovery because, as a cruise on a Hornblower ship reminded us, a high tide lifts all boats.
Survival of the Prettiest Revisited, Conversation with Dr. Nancy Etcoff Over twenty years ago, as our team was preparing for the launch of BOTOX Cosmetic, the late great Dr. Arnie Klein sent me a copy of Survival of the Prettiest and encouraged me to read it right away. As an avid reader and someone who once had ambitions for a career in anthropology, I was fascinated by Dr. Nancy Etcoff’s Darwinian treatise on the subject of appearance and how beauty motivated our actions and our decisions since the dawn of humanity. This year, I re-read Survival of the Prettiest, and had the opportunity to chat about the content with Nancy via a Zoom call. Dr. Etcoff wrote her book because she was researching the impact of appearance and beauty on psychology; and found that there was a lack of information. At that time, the general opinion was simply that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and while there is research available pointing to certain biological factors determining how we assess beauty, these individual studies have not never been summed up coherently. So Nancy decided to write Survival of the Prettiest which was released in 1999 to much fanfare. Survival of the Prettiest was introduced against an ongoing backdrop of feminist assumptions that appearance enhancement was a cultural artefact imposed on women by a male-dominated society. In fact, she has demonstrated through numerous scientific references how certain appearance preferences are innate even in babies; and this basic pattern is transcribed across various ethnicities, although there are cultural distinctions. One of the most intriguing revelations I personally got from Dr. Etcoff was the impact of facial mimicry on other people’s moods. She showed that when you feel relaxed and confident in yourself, the expression you show to others is reflected back to you by the other person. Conversely, when you exhibit expressions of anger or sadness, other people’s brains usually reflect that emotion back to you, as seen in their facial expressions. When I asked Nancy what surprised her the most in the more than 20 years since the publication of Survival of the Prettiest, she said the rapid growth of the medical aesthetics industry and in particular how cosmetic procedures have become somewhat mainstream. Survival of the Prettiest sums up the science of beauty with clarity; some social and cultural analogies may be a little dated, but the scientific references are timeless. If you haven’t read this book, I encourage anyone who works in medical aesthetics to do so. I look forward to Dr. Etcoff’s next book, which I believe will focus on body appearance and the motives behind consumers’ desire for enhancement. #medicalaesthetics #dermatology #plasticsurgery #medicaldevices #pharmaceuticals #survivaloftheprettiest #drnancyetcoff #investing #harvarduniversity
Someone in this photo will fundamentally change the landscape of space. It was SO FUN participating in the Silicon Valley Bootcamp organized by URM Education Silicon Valley and teaching these brilliant minds from Brazil about the opportunities available to them in the space economy. I asked them to pitch me their crazy/revolutionary ideas and THEY BROUGHT IT! #spaceeconomy #spaceeducation #spaceentrepreneurship #entrepreneurship #spacecommerce #spacefoundation
BCCIE BUSINESS MIXER with AmPac Business Capital! Go Brian Kennedy. You were wonderful! #BCCIE #ampac #finance
Today our office had the incredible opportunity to visit Michelles Place Cancer Resource Center in Temecula. Michelles Place empowers individuals and families affected by cancer through education, support services, hope and encouragement. #NoOneShouldFaceCanerAlone
Leadership starts with good, intentional board members. I am so honored to have business owners and community leaders who believe in mentorship as the backbone of human development and workforce development and who dedicate their time, treasures and talents to advance our mission. They are too good for us! Yesterday they organized a lunch for our team. Our bellies were full of tacos and cake pops. Our spirits were on fire with solid conversations. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and Inland Empire team thanks our Regional Council for their investment in our mission and our staff who make it possible. #board #leadership #tacos #staffappreciation #biggertogether #bigbrothersbigsisters Brent Lee Matthew Stowe GUSTAVO THEISEN Ken Lineberger James Davenport Jeremiah J. Lee David Werner Eugene Kim Erin Phillips Amanda Deniston Victor Cisneros Dennis Shannon Shawn Sorensen Bill Olien Bob Gedeon Craig D. Davis Fred Grand , CPA Loren Hanson Jacqueline N. Gustafson, Ed.D. Kathryn Gutierrez Chris Venhoff Kirby Hays Ernie Hwang Brett Zour Vincent French, CPA MBA Rusty Cochran
