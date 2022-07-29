HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES HISTORIC TRANSFORMATION WITH MEMBER APPROVAL OF NEW STRATEGIC VISION





HFPA continues charitable commitments as members vote to create new private

Feature for the Golden Globes in partnership with Eldridge ANGELS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In a historic vote of its members, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), announced the approval of the proposal by Eldridge Industries LLC (Eldridge) to create a new private entity to manage its assets of the Golden Globes and preserve its charitable activities and philanthropic programs in a separate non-profit entity. “This is a historic moment for the HFPA and the Golden Globes,” said Helene Hohne, president of the HFPA. “We have taken a decisive step to transform ourselves and adapt to this increasingly competitive economic landscape, both for awards and for the journalism market. Our special committee and our team of legal and financial advisers have made a amazing job reviewing, analyzing and comparing the options presented to us. We are excited to move forward with the mandate to ensure that we continue to support increased diversity in all areas and maintain our life-changing charitable and philanthropic efforts. The proposal was proposed by Eldridge Industries LLC (“Eldridge”), a global company that invests in various industries, including insurance, asset management, technology, sports, media, real estate and consumption. The plan involves the creation of a new private company, which would acquire all intellectual property rights to the Golden Globes and be empowered to oversee the professionalization and modernization of the Golden Globes. The transition will include staff development and a leadership team to lead the new organization. Additional Golden Globes voters will also be added to increase the size and diversity of voters available for the annual awards. Eldridge was founded and is chaired by Todd L. Boehly, who is currently acting chief executive of the HFPA. Boehly was not part of the review, recommendation or approval process. In recent months, the HFPA’s financial adviser, Houlihan Lokey, resulted in several proposals being submitted by a number of companies and investment groups. Each proposal was reviewed and analyzed by the HFPA’s Special Committee, alongside its legal counsel, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP. The HFPA embarked on this review of potential strategic alternatives in response to significantly changed market conditions for journalism and recent inquiries about potential partnership opportunities to leverage its attractive assets in a post-pandemic environment. He also sought to ensure viable avenues for future growth to generate financial stability for his significant charitable and philanthropic programs. The Special Committee was comprised exclusively of the three outside independent members of the HFPA Board of Directors: Sharlette Hambrick, Jeff Harris and dr. Joanna Massy. “This review process was comprehensive, deliberate and thoughtful to ensure fairness and accuracy,” Hoehne added. “As per our bylaws, the decision ultimately rested with our members, who voted on the proposal. As we look forward to celebrating our 80th anniversary event at January 2023we are extremely excited about this new era for our association. » The HFPA remains committed to continuing its process of change and transformation to address issues of diversity, governance and conduct. The HFPA does not intend to comment further until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary. ABOUT HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943, then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association by a group of entertainment journalists based in Angels. During World War II, the nonprofit established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions of people around the world seeking escape and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with members representing over 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has organized the annual Golden Globe Awards, the first ceremony that recognizes achievements in television and film. Licensing fees from the Golden Globe Awards enabled the organization to donate more than $50 million to more than 70 charities related to entertainment, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the past three decades. Its efforts include supporting diversity programs in partnership with advocacy groups promoting greater access to Hollywood for underserved communities. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter (@Golden globes), Instagram (@Golden globes) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes). Media Contact: [email protected] SOURCEHFPA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollywood-foreign-press-association-announces-historic-transformation-with-member-approval-of-new-strategic-vision-301595817.html

