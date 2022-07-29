MCU Actor Kang Shares Encouraging Message After Avengers 5 & 6 Announcement

Marvel Fans Are Still Catching Up On Getting Two Brand New Ones avengers films to end the newly confirmed MCU Phase 6 in 2025. And at the center of both of these blockbusters is Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

First featured as the quirky variant, He Who Remains, in the 2021 Disney+ series Loki, Majors’ newest supervillain has opened fans’ eyes to the dangers of the multiverse and its potential power across space and time. Even after being confirmed as the main villain of 2023 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniathe best is yet to come, as he will be the next confirmed big villain for the Avengers in a post-Thanos universe.

While he could potentially make many other previous MCU appearances, Kang will be an imminent threat in May 2025. Avengers: Kang Dynasty before continuing in November 2025 Avengers: Secret Wars. This gives Majors the incredible responsibility of being the biggest villain in the MCU’s multiverse saga as he brings one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic supervillains to life.

And now, as he gets to work on this endeavor, Majors has a message for fans waiting to see what’s in store for each release of Kang.

Kang Star sends a message to MCU fans

MCU star Jonathan Majors spoke with Variety on His Upcoming Role as Kang the Conqueror After Marvel Studios’ Fifth and Sixth Reveals avengers movies at San Diego Comic-Con.

When asked what he wanted fans to know about Kang, Majors sent the simple message to bring their “curiosity” as he fully evolves in his role:

I just want people to be curious about him Come with your curiosity, I think he’s worth it.

The new MCU star also spoke about how she should be received in the franchise, describing her as “very human [and] very open” and admit it was like “go home:”

Well, it’s an acting company. A company of actors. These strange and beautiful artists, you know? Very human, very open, very unique. And officially joining the fold, and as such, is like coming home. It’s comforting in a way.

He also recalled how “surrealist” it was to see himself as Kang the Conqueror in the first images of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, unable to contain his excitement. That same excitement erupted in him with the revelation of Avengers: Kang Dynasty as he apologized for being “if afloat:”

Yeah, it was surreal. It was so surreal that actually, while I was backstage watching the clip, I was listening to the voice and the words, and I went, I know this but where does this come from [from]? And then I went, Oh it’s him! It’s him. It’s Kang. You know, that’s how surreal it was. And then I was just there when my friend and publicist showed me the Kang Dynasty beat and it was crazy. So, I always apologize because I’m so afloat.

Majors also spoke with Weekly entertainment about his official introduction, calling Kang “a dream role for an actor” after having seen it in the comics, in particular with the possibility of playing as many variants of a single person:

Well, the role itself for me in the comics is a dream role for an actor, you know? There are all these variations, you know? You’re in drama school, you’re reading your books, you’re like, Oh I want to act, I want to play these characters, I want to explore things.”

He thought back to his conversations with Ant Man 3 director Peyton Reed and other Marvel Studios producers, hearing about the energy of the experience before deciding to take on the role:

“So that’s what hooked me and then what really upset me. It was at the height of, I guess, the edge of the pandemic and we only had a Skype session with some of the producers and Peyton was there. And I heard the energy and the commitment and they talked about Paul [Rudd] and they talked about Evangeline [Lilly]. They talked about Tom Hiddleston and what this family was going to be. And as you can see here, I mean, it’s just pretty wicked, you know? And so that gave me the courage to really go after and really try, so does that answer the question?

Majors ready for Avengers 5 and 6

Once Jonathan Majors was announced to play Kang the Conqueror for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it seemed like just the first step towards much bigger things for Phase 4 and beyond. Although the direction of the MCU after Phase 4 was unclear before Comic-Con, all roads now lead to Kang as Majors prepares for the biggest role of his career yet.

Looking ahead to Phases 5 and 6, Majors is really excited to play such a unique character who could potentially branch out into countless variations after starting out as the One Who Remains in Loki. It will only continue in Ant Man 3 before his true power is revealed, which means the MCU is in for a few dark days after this trio, that Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne defeat this version of him.

Majors also talked about how meaningful it is to join such an elite class of actors in the MCU as the franchise expands far beyond anything from the Infinity Saga. avengers 5 and avengers 6 are set to change the game in the MCU likeAvengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame done, and having majors in the lead like Kang will only make them that much more exciting and epic.

Jonathan Majors will next return as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023. He will also star in Avengers: Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.