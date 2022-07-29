KonoSuba Voice Actor Rie Takahashi Tests Positive For COVID-19





Bad News as Rie Takahashi, voice actor of Kono Suba‘s Megumin tests positive for COVID-19. The news comes after she was suspected of coming into contact with an infected person on Tuesday July 19; however, she initially tested negative on the same day. A few days later, on Thursday, July 21, Takahashi said he felt mildly feverish, with this test confirming a COVID-19 infection. The voice agency, 81 Produce, relayed an announcement about Takahashi’s condition, stating that she was recovering from the illness at home while identifying those she may have come into contact with. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: KonoSuba Season 3, Megumin Spin-off Announced The agency sent a message to Takahashi’s fans and relevant parties, apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the incident and expressing their desire to ensure his speedy recovery and adherence to medical advice and health guidelines. They also stated that they will provide prevention of the spread of infection to their cast and staff. COVID-19 outbreaks in studios have caused several delays and issues in the recent past, with various shows in the spring seeing their production schedules heavily altered due to the strain caused by the pandemic.

The voice actor is famous for various roles, including Megumin from Kono SubaEmily from Re: zeroSumi’s Rent a girlfriend!and Lilith from the current broadcast The maid I hired recently is mysterious. She has been active as a voice actor since 2013, signing with 81 Produce after attending an agency-hosted audition in high school and then attending 81 Produce’s training school, 81 Actor Studio. She developed an interest in voice acting when she noticed various male anime characters being voiced by female voice actors. His first leading role came in the form of Futaba Ichinose in the anime on the dubbing, Seiyu’s life!where she became a member of the musical group Earphones with her series co-stars.

In the current summer season, Takahashi is a cast member of the second season of the above. Rent a girlfriend and The housekeeper I hired recently is mysteriousthe second season of Elite class, East part 2, and she is to voice the main character of the upcoming anime series I’m the bad guy, so I tame the final bossas well as a character on the next Renai flops. Despite the disturbing news, fans and those affected are assured that everything is being done to ensure Takahashi’s speedy recovery. Source: Crunchyroll MORE: The KonoSuba Effect – How Comedy Became Inseparable From Isekai



