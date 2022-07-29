Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will permanently co-host “Jeopardy!” : NPR







. Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Danger! Hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will become the show’s official hosts after temporarily filling the roles following the 2020 death of former longtime host Alex Trebek. “In Mayim and Ken, we have two exceptional hosts at the start of their Danger! host careers that connect with their own unique fan bases, new fans, and the traditional Danger! viewer,” the show’s executive producer, Michael Davies, announced on Wednesday. Davies said last year viewership grew, with more than 27 million people watching each week. Jennings will host from September to December, a race that includes the inaugural Second Chance Competition and the Tournament of Champions. Bialik will take over in January by hosting Celebrity danger! and the Danger! National Collegiate Championship. Her hosting duties will be balanced with her acting duties on the FOX show. call me katDavies said. “Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans. They support the staff and support each other,” Davies said. “They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.” Trebek had hosted the game show since 1984. After Trebek’s death, the show launched weeks of guest hosts, including Bialik and Jennings, as well as other household names such as LeVar Burton, Katie Couric and Anderson Cooper. Danger! announced last August that former executive producer Mike Richards would share hosting duties with Bialik. But he quit as host a few days later. The Ringer reported about past offensive comments Richards made on a podcast. He was later fired as executive producer. Davies is his successor. Bialik and Jennings were then named co-hosts until the end of Season 38, which ended in late 2021. Bialik is a neuroscientist and former star of The Big Bang Theory. Jennings is well known among Danger! fans, after enjoying an unmatched 74-game winning streak. He was also a consulting producer on the show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/07/28/1114116264/jeopardy-host-ken-jennings-mayim-bialik

