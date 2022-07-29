Oppenheimer’s New Trailer Sees the Scientist Prepare to Unleash the Atomic Bomb

The first trailer for Oppenheimer’s upcoming biographical drama feature was released Thursday morning.

In the clip, Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely considered the father of the atomic bomb, as he prepares to unleash its destruction during World War II.

The feature film, directed by Christopher Nolan, is due out next year.

The teaser begins with a visual of what appear to be atoms in motion, while the voice of Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty, played by Emily Blunt, states, “The world is changing, reforming itself.” This is your time.’

After a clock starts ticking and Murphy picks up his hat, another character is heard saying, “That man, he’s so smart.” He is so blind.

Various visuals of what appears to be fire and atomic energy are shown, during which it is heard that “the force from which the sun derives its power has been untied”.

Another character ominously states, “You gave them the power to destroy themselves.”

After Murphy looks out over the desert, a character notes that his scientific accomplishments “made him the most important man who ever lived”.

The clip ends after the scientist is swarmed by reporters, and a final narration describes him as “the man who moved the earth”.

The development on Oppenheimer was announced in September 2021, when Nolan was first associated with the project.

The film is based on the scientist’s biography, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Martin J. Sherwin and Kai Bird.

The film will feature the talents of an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Kenneth Branagh, among many others.

Physical production on the film began last January, and the project crew filmed on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, where Oppenheimer previously taught.

The crew traveled to various locations before filming wrapped last May.

Oppenheimer is currently slated for release on July 23 next year.