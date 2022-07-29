Young Tollywood director Ajay Bhupathi, who caused a stir in the film industry with RX 100, is in the news again. His latest venture Maha Samudram failed to impress the public.

Now the interesting buzz is that the director will be making his Bollywood debut soon. The vine is that famous Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani is impressed with the two films directed by Ajay and wanted to introduce him to Bollywood. The news is that they have already discussed it and Ajay will lead the story written by the famous director.

Rajkumar Hirani is currently filming for his upcoming directorial venture Dunki, with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Keep watching this space for more exciting movie updates.

