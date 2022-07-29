Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor are popular Bollywood actresses. Both beauties are fashion icons and inspire people with their amazing outfits. From red carpet ensembles to airport looks, we often find celebrities wearing the same outfits and making quite a few headlines. We love seeing how different celebrities wear the same or similar outfits in different ways.

Kiara and Shraddha created a similar Victorian-inspired white top, but in a different way. Shraddha was spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant where she wore a Self-Portrait ribbed knit cropped top. It featured black buttons and lace detailing on the hem and cuffs of its sleeves. The diva kept her monochromatic look by styling it with black jeans, strappy stilettos and a mini handbag.

On the other hand, Kiara wore the same long-sleeved Rs. 36,031.22 white top like Shraddha but with pastel pink bootcut pants. Her OOTD was paired with hot pink pointy toe pumps and mini gold hoop earrings. The 29-year-old was seen with straight hair, gapless, filled-in eyebrows and glossy lips with nude lipstick. Check below!

Also Read: Ananya Panday Drops Cute Selfie With Shraddha Kapoor’s Alleged Ex-Boyfriend, What’s Cooking?