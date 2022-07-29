Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. backs Todd Boehly buyout plan





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Thursday voted to accept a proposal from interim chief executive Todd Boehly that will effectively transform the nonprofit group of international journalists into a for-profit enterprise. The new private entity will manage its Golden Globes assets while maintaining charitable and philanthropic programs in a separate nonprofit entity. Financial terms were not disclosed. This is a historic moment for the HFPA and the Golden Globes, HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. We have taken a decisive step to transform ourselves and adapt to this increasingly competitive economic landscape, both for awards and for the journalism market. … We are excited to move forward with the mandate to continue to support increased diversity in all areas and to maintain our life-changing charitable and philanthropic efforts. Boehly, chairman of private equity firm Eldridge Industries, the parent company of longtime Globes producer Dick Clark Productions (now known as MRC Live & Alternative), presented his plan at a general meeting of members in April. Under his proposal, Eldridge would form a new company and acquire the Golden Globes assets based on an independent third-party appraisal company, according to points of the plans reviewed by The Times. The proceeds would be used to fund the charitable wing of the HFPA. The Dodgers co-owner recently made headlines with the record purchase of Premier League football club Chelsea FC for $4.93 billion. The associations’ tax-exempt status would be dissolved and the new association would give members the opportunity to share in its profits, thus giving them a stake in the success of the Globes. The plan also needs final approval from the California Attorney General. Under the agreement, HFPA members would receive $75,000 a year for several years, according to two members who declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly. The move comes as the beleaguered association struggles to reform and get back on track with Hollywood. NBC dropped the 2022 Globes show last year, a contingent of powerful publicists boycotted the organization and studios including Netflix and WarnerMedia severed ties after a Times investigation raised questions about the band’s ethical and financial lapses and revealed that none of the then 87 members were black. Since then, the nonprofit HFPA has undertaken a series of reforms, including establishing new bylaws, banning gifts and adding 21 new members, six of whom are black. He also announced a series of partnerships, including with the NAACP and the World Bank. Earlier this year, members disagreed over whether it should change its nonprofit status. In an email to members in April, Luca Celada, a former board director who represents Italy, openly questioned Boehly’s plan, calling it a corporate buyout and a game for ownership. group intellectual. Representatives of the HFPA disputed these claims. In May, Pacific Coast Entertainment, a group led by former film academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, made a multi-million dollar bid to buy the Golden Globes. Directly aimed at HFPA members, the offer included paying them an annual salary of $120,000, guaranteed for five years, as well as a one-time pandemic relief grant of $100,000 and establishing an endowment of $5 million a year, according to a term sheet reviewed by The Times.

