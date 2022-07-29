Beyonc Releases Seventh Album, ‘Renaissance’: NPR







Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio / Mar Archive Beyonc’s long-awaited and highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, is now available worldwide. 16-song LP marks first solo album in 6 years, following pivotal visual album Lemonade. Critics including Sidney Madden and Ann Powers of NPR Music said of the previews that Renaissance signifies a musical evolution for the global superstar. Renaissance features guest features from Grace Jones, Tems and BEAM, plus a variety of credits from music industry heavy hitters, including several from The-Dream, a collaborator on the megahit “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and producer Mike Dean and feature films by Drake and Raphael Saadiq. On her website, Beyonc wrote about Renaissance“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still but also a time that I found most creative,” an indication that the new release is the first of three parts. Last month, she surprisingly released a single from the record, “BREAK MY SOUL,” an energetic track rooted in dance music influences, featuring Big Freedia and sampling the 1990 house diva hit “Show Me Love” by Robin S. Youtube

“Thank you to all the pioneers who started the culture, to all the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long,” the statement continues on its website. In typical Bey fashion, few details about the album leaked more than a week before its release. She took to social media to update the world on the project, including her official announcement, which came after profile pictures were deleted on her social media pages. Despite a proven ability to give the world exactly what Beyonc wants, when Beyonc wants it, no more and no less, the new album was leaked online just two days before its release; some fans claimed to have seen the CD on sale early in media stores in France and the Netherlands. She addressed the leak and the patient fan backlash she received on social media, in a post just before the album’s actual release, writing“Thank you for calling anyone trying to sneak into the club early…we’ll take our time and enjoy the music.” To that end, and the album was initially released without videos, unlike the heavy visual releases of Lemonade in 2016 and the self-titled album in 2013. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement,” Beyonc said. statement on its website reads. “A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, to break free, to feel freedom. It’s been a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope that she will inspire you to release the squirm. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are.”

