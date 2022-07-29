Ranveer Singh responds to Samantha Ruth Prabhu fangirling over him on KWK





Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in the third episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 with actor Akshay Kumar. The Telugu actor praised Ranveer Singh on the show. Now the actor has opened up about Samantha in a new interview and applauded her for her immense talent. Ranveer even said he wanted to do a full-fledged feature film with her in the future. Read more: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Teases Debut Project With Sweetest Ever Ranveer Singh During Koffee With Karan’s Rapid-Fire tour, Karan Johar asked Samantha if she was having a bachelorette party, which two Bollywood guys would she hire to dance? The actor had said, Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh. Also, when Samantha was asked if she was thrown into a love triangle with Akshay Kumar, who is the second choice male actor. Samantha replied, “Ranveer Singh. You know, yesterday I did a commercial with him and I’m completely Ranveer-ified. A fan for life. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh also shared his experience working with Samantha on commercial and said that it was there that he got to meet and collaborate with her for the first time. Ranveer said: “I hope we will have a deeper collaboration in the future because I think she is a wonderful person, a very warm person, a beautiful energy and an extremely talented person. We made a commercial together. That’s where we first met and engaged. That’s when she said Hey, I’m actually shooting for Koffee With Karan tomorrow. Ranveer also said that after filming the commercial with her, he wanted to do a full-fledged feature film with Samantha in the future. I appreciate her enormously as an artist and even more as a person, even one-on-one, she is so beautiful, she is so warm, she is light, she has a sense of humor and that is wonderful that thanks to advertising, we can connect to our co-actors. I hope I will do a full-fledged feature film with her in the future. Samantha was recently seen in the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will soon be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in their Telugu movie, Kushi. Ranveer’s upcoming films include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, Circus starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, among other projects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/ranveer-singh-responds-to-samantha-ruth-prabhu-fangirling-over-him-on-kwk-101659005227161.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos